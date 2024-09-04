Former Hoosier Kyle Schwarber Powers His Way To A Career Milestone
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Power is Kyle Schwarber’s game, so when he sets a new standard for home run hitting? It’s time to take notice.
On Tuesday, Schwarber had his second three-home run game of the season, the first time he’s done it twice in one season in his distinguished career. He also became the first Phillie in history to have two three-home run games in a single season. This for a franchise that began in 1883 and that featured power hitters like Chuck Klein, Dick Allen, Mike Schmidt and Ryan Howard.
Every run the Philadelphia Phillies’ designated hitter provided was needed too as the Phillies rallied past the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 at Rogers Centre in Toronto.
Not only is it the first time Schwarber has had two three-home run games in a single season, he’s done them both in the span of a month. Back on Aug. 7, Schwarber had a three-home run game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. He had one previous three-home run game in his career in 2021.
Schwarber had a remarkable evening against the Blue Jays. He was 5-for-6 with 6 RBI and 4 runs scored.
His home runs were evenly spread throughout the slugfest north of the border.
On the third pitch of the game, leadoff hitter Schwarber teed up a curveball from Toronto starting pitcher Chris Bassitt and deposited it into the right field stands. It was a 396-foot home run.
In the fourth inning, Schwarber was a menace to Bassitt again. He pulled a Bassitt offering down the right field line, a 361-foot solo blast. It was Schwarber’s 30th home run of the season. At the time, Toronto led 6-4 on the strength of a 6-run first inning.
As the Phillies gradually reeled the Blue Jays in, Schwarber got the chance to provide the dagger in the ninth inning with two Phillies on-base and no one out.
Toronto closing pitcher Chad Green left a 97-mile-per-hour fastball up on a 1-2 count and Schwarber didn’t miss it. He pulled it to right field again. His 426-foot missile put the Phillies up 10-8. Philadelphia would eventually claim a 10-9 victory.
Philadelphia now enjoys a 7-game lead in the National League East division race over Atlanta. However, Philadelphia is involved in a red-hot three-way race with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers for the best record in the National League, so Schwarber’s massive contribution was big in that race.
After the Brewers later lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in extra innings, the Phillies widened its gap over Milwaukee to 1.5 games in the race for a bye in the National League playoffs. The Phillies were a game behind the Dodgers for the best NL record overall with the Dodgers still playing on the West Coast late Tuesday night.
Tuesday’s barrage broke Schwarber out a mini-slump he had endured since the end of August. Entering Tuesday’s game, Schwarber had been 2-for-27 in his previous seven games against Houston and Atlanta. He did not have a home run or RBI in that stretch of games and he struck out 12 times.
Schwarber had only homered once since his three-home run game in Los Angeles on Aug. 7.
Schwarber’s trio of home runs also gave him 124 in 442 games in a Phillies uniform. He surpassed the 121 home run he hit with the Chicago Cubs in 551 games from 2015-20.
Schwarber, who played at Indiana from 2012-14, is one of the most decorated Hoosier baseball alums. He now trails Ted Kluszewski by just two home runs for the all-time lead in home runs hit by a one-time Hoosier. Kluszewski, an Indiana Athletics Hall of Famer, hit 279 home runs from 1947-61. Schwarber has hit 277 since he debuted in 2015.
