Former Hoosier Kyle Schwarber Reaches Important Home Run Milestone
It was only a matter of time before Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber was going to reach the 300 home run threshold. It was just a matter of when and where he did it.
The answers were provided by Schwarber in the most emphatic possible way as the Phillies played the Colorado Rockies in Denver.
Schwarber, a former Indiana standout, smashed a solo home run off the third deck in right field at Coors Field. Schwarber’s 300th career home run was measured at 466 feet and was part of the Phillies’ onslaught in a 9-3 victory over the Rockies.
Schwarber’s home run, hit in the top of ninth, provided insurance as the Phillies took apart Major League Baseball’s worst team.
Schwarber hit the titanic blast off Colorado relief pitcher Scott Alexander. It was Schwarber’s 16th home run of the season.
Schwarber became the 163rd Major League player to reach the 300 home run threshold. He passed Ted Kluszewski as Indiana’s all-time home run leader in 2024. Schwarber is now 21 home runs ahead of Kluszewski.
Among active players, Giancarlo Stanton (429), Mike Trout (387), Paul Goldschmidt (367), Freddie Freeman (352), Nolan Arenado (345), Manny Machado (345), Bryce Harper (343), Aaron Judge (330), Carlos Santana (328) and Andrew McCutchen (322) are the only players ahead of Schwarber in career home runs.
Schwarber hit career home run 100 in 2019 while he was with the Chicago Cubs. Schwarber hit No. 100 off of then-Phillies pitcher Drew Smyly. Career home run 200 was smashed in 2023 off of New York Yankees pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga.
Schwarber is having one of his best seasons. He’s hit 16 home runs with 36 RBI and he’s hitting .257 – his best batting average since 2021 when he hit .266.
Remarkably, in the 47 games Schwarber has played, he’s only failed to reach base twice. He’s either had a base hit or walked in 45 games. His .389 on-base percentage is a career-best.
Schwarber, a Middletown, Ohio native, played at Indiana from 2012-14, helping the Hoosiers reach the College World Series in 2013.
Schwarber and the Phillies continue their series at Coors Field through Thursday.
