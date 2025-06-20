Mets vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, June 20
The NL East race heats up in a big way on Friday night, as the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies are tied atop the division standings at 45-30 entering Game 1 of their three-game set.
Zack Wheeler is on the mound for the Phillies, and he’s looking to build on his 2.76 ERA in the 2025 campaign. The Phillies have been dominant in Wheeler’s starts, winning 10 of his 14 outings.
The Mets will counter with Blade Tidwell, who allowed six runs in just 3.2 innings of work in his 2025 debut.
Can New York snap a six-game losing streak to get back in front of the Phillies in the division?
Here’s how I’m betting on Friday’s matchup, including the latest odds for this NL East clash.
Mets vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Mets +1.5 (-136)
- Phillies -1.5 (+112)
Moneyline
- Mets: +148
- Phillies: -181
Total
- 8.5 (Over -123/Under +100)
Mets vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers
- New York: Blade Tidwell (0-1, 14.73 ERA)
- Philadelphia: Zack Wheeler (7-2, 2.76 ERA)
Mets vs. Phillies How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 20
- Time: 7:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- How to Watch (TV): Apple TV+
- Mets record: 45-30
- Phillies record: 45-30
Mets vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bets
Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet
- Zack Wheeler UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-140)
The Mets offense is struggling as of late, ranking dead last in runs scored and 23rd in hits over the last week.
That’s going to be a major issue against Wheeler, who has given up four or fewer hits in seven straight starts since the beginning of May. Overall, the Phillies ace has allowed just 59 hits in 88 innings of work, posting an insanely impressive 0.88 WHIP in 2025.
Wheeler has hit this prop in nine of his 14 outings so far in 2025.
Mets vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Phillies are the bet to make in this rivalry matchup:
Zack Wheeler has been awesome for the Phillies in the 2025 season, posting a 2.76 ERA while ranking in the 96th percentile in expected ERA (2.34) and 94th percentile in expected batting average against (.199).
The Phillies are an impressive 10-4 in his 14 starts, and they deserve to be major favorites against this suddenly struggling Mets team.
Not only has New York lost six games in a row, but is 27th in MLB in OPS and dead last in runs scored over that stretch. That’s a major concern when going up against one of the best pitchers in baseball – especially with the starter the Mets have on the mound.
Blade Tidwell is set to make his second appearance of 2025, and the 24-year-old was rocked in his debut, allowing nine hits, six earned runs and three walks in just 3.2 innings of work in a loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.
I expect Philly to roll in this matchup, as it has dropped just one of Wheeler’s outings since the start of May.
Pick: Phillies Moneyline (-181 at DraftKings)
