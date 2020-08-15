SI.com
MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 14): Schwarber Doubles in Cubs' Loss

Tom Brew

Here's what the five former Indiana baseball players did in the major leagues on Friday.

  • Kyle Schwarber, Chicago Cubs: Schwarber was 1-for-4 with a double in the Cubs' 4-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.
  • Josh Phegley, Chicago Cubs: Phegley was called upon to pinch-hit with the bases loaded in the eighth inning against Milwaukee closer Josh Hader, but struck out. Phegley is still hitless on the season, going 0-for-8 thus far. “Josh has hit some hard, true 4-seamers in his career,” Cubs manager David Ross said on why he chose Phegley to pinch-hit. “It is tough matchup, a tough draw to face a guy like that. I have confidence in him; I just have to get him some more opportunities.”
  • Alex Dickerson, San Francisco Giants: Dickerson pinch-hit in the Giants' 8-7 loss to Oakland, and struck out.
  • Caleb Baragar, San Francisco Giants: Did not pitch.
  • Kyle Hart, Boston Red Sox: Did not pitch.
