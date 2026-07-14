How Did Jackson Bergman and Top Indiana Players Do in the MLB Draft?

The 2026 season was not successful by any means for the Indiana Hoosiers. After posting three straight seasons of 32 or more wins, the Hoosiers finished a disappointing 23-31 this year.



However, it didn't have any effect on MLB teams drafting Indiana pitchers or signing them as undrafted free agents.



IU's Jackson Bergman was drafted on Sunday, and two other pitchers -- Gavin Seebold and Tony Neubeck -- signed as undrafted free agents on Monday.

Jackson Bergman

Bergman was the only Indiana player to get drafted after the Chicago White Sox took him in the 11th round (525th overall).

Big Bergman to the South Side! ✅ pic.twitter.com/RgsWTWjRA3 — Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) July 12, 2026

Bergman transferred to IU from Toledo for his senior and went 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in three starts before suffering a season-ending injury.

The Chicago #WhiteSox select Indiana RHP Jackson Bergman with the No. 525 overall pick in the 18th Round of the 2026 MLB Draft. pic.twitter.com/wHchnc3U8m — FutureSox (@FutureSox) July 12, 2026

As a junior last season at Toledo, Bergman established himself as a workhorse after going 3-3 with a 5.65 ERA in 16 starts and 65.1 innings pitched.

Gavin Seebold

Seebold signed with the Toronto Blue Jays as an undrafted free agent on Monday after going 2-4 with a 4.67 ERA and two saves in 17 relief appearances.

Seebold to The Six! 🇨🇦



Congrats to @gavin_seebold4 on signing a free agent deal with the Toronto Blue Jays! pic.twitter.com/zcGvczU7qd — Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) July 13, 2026

In 44.1 innings pitched, the right-hander struck out 56 batters and held opposing batters to a .245 average.

Tony Neubeck

Of all of Indiana's pitchers, no one was arguably as good as Neubeck, and the Washington Nationals recognized that and signed him as an undrafted free agent on Monday.

Our Friday guy is going pro! 🤝



Congrats to Tony for signing a free agent deal with the Washington Nationals! pic.twitter.com/Dkp3CHHZzD — Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) July 13, 2026

Neubeck went 7-4 with a 3.95 ERA in a team-high-tying 14 starts and led the IU pitching staff in wins (seven), ERA (3.95), shutouts (one), innings pitched (70.2) and strikeouts (75).

In what was a down year for Indiana, especially its starting pitching, Neubeck was hands down the team's most consistent arm, and I'm a little surprised he didn't get drafted.



What probably hurt Neubeck was his age (23) and the fact that he didn't really pitch that much at his previous school (Missouri).

Gavin Swartz

Congrats to #IUBase signee Gavin Swartz for being selected in the 11th round of the MLB Draft! pic.twitter.com/1JEQ7Iu7LC — Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) July 12, 2026

Gavin Swartz techincally isn't a member of the Indiana Hoosiers baseball program yet, but he did commit to IU before getting drafted by Colorado Rockies out of Normal Community High School in Illinois.

Swartz is the 172nd-ranked high school right-handed pitcher in the country, ninth-ranked player overall in the state of Illinois, and the fourth-ranked right-handed pitcher in the state, per Perfect Game.

The Rockies select Gavin Swartz in the 11th round of the MLB Draft.



The 3-star prep righthander is one of the top arms in the Midwest.



BA's Ben Badler tabbed him as a sleeper draft prospect here: https://t.co/4TUaoeEEMD pic.twitter.com/Pn49O3OBIv — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) July 12, 2026

I'd be surprised if he doesn't turn pro, and he is hands down the biggest potential loss for Indiana. Not many freshmen can be a team's number one starter, but Swartz had a chance to be exactly that guy.



He has a power fastball, and his sweeper has some serious movement - he'll be great if he signs with the Rockies.