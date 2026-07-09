Indiana Basketball Adds Missouri as 2026-27 Non-Conference Schedule Takes Shape

There is a lot to be excited about for the 2026-2027 Indiana basketball season. Darian DeVries has added three talented freshmen to the roster and has one of the nation’s best transfer classes ready to return the program to the NCAA Tournament.



Things are not perfect, though, and with just days remaining until the Hoosiers represent Team USA at the FISU Americas Games in Peru. The program appears to have addressed one of the final major gripes fans have had by agreeing to play a great SEC team in non-conference action.

Missouri Brings Another Major Test for the Hoosiers

According to Jon Rothstein, Indiana and Missouri are finalizing an agreement to play on December 18th in Bloomington.



This will be a one-game agreement with no return date to Columbia scheduled. The Tigers are the third power conference opponent on IU’s non-conference schedule, with a few spots still to be filled.



IU is also scheduled to play Syracuse at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and the Kentucky Wildcats at Lucas Oil Stadium.

NEWS: Indiana and Missouri are finalizing an agreement to meet on December 18th in Bloomington, according to multiple sources.



There will be no return game to Columbia as part of the agreement.https://t.co/MxMxWslXOW — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 8, 2026

Missouri Offers a Step Up From Kansas State

The only power conference home game last season was against the Kansas State Wildcats. IU waxed the Wildcats, but Jerome Tang’s squad ultimately limped to a 12-20 campaign, and Tang was fired.



Indiana’s victory was left as a Quad Three win, and the Hoosiers failed to make the NCAA Tournament.



The Missouri Tigers, while not a marquee opponent, should offer a stiffer test. Dennis Gates’ program made the Big Dance last season as a ten seed, losing to Miami and finishing with a 20-13 record.

Missouri is adding a pair of five-star freshmen and secured a major portal additions in frontcourt players Jaylen Carey from Tennessee and Bryson Tiller from Kansas.



The Tigers are projected at number 39 in Bart Torvik’s preseason rankings and play in the powerful SEC. This should be a Quad Two game with the potential to climb into Quad One status if the Tigers have a strong season.



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Non-Conference Schedule Falling Into Place

-November 2 - vs. Eastern Illinois

-November 5 - vs. Bellarmine

-November 9 - vs. Syracuse (Gainbridge Fieldhouse)

-November 20 - vs. Kentucky (Lucas Oil Stadium)

-November 27 - vs. Bowling Green

-December 18 - vs. Missouri

Missing Puzzle Pieces Remain

IU still has a handful of slots available to be filled, with the final schedule expected to be released in August.



With a strong slate of Big Ten games awaiting Darian DeVries’ team, it would be a surprise to see multiple more power conference opponents, but IU is reportedly working on adding one more game against an SEC foe.

That game would likely be on a neutral site and leave IU without a true road game before Big Ten play.



The Hoosiers will likely fill out the schedule with home games against mid- to low-majors, with the hope being that they will line up teams ranked in the 100s or 200s and avoid games that cannot enhance their advanced metrics.