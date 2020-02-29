GREENVILLE, N.C. — Indiana extended its win streak to five games after defeating No. 17 East Carolina 11-5, but it wasn’t always as pretty and comfortable as the final score suggests. Through the first two weekends of the season, the Hoosiers have struggled defensively but took their fielding woes to a new level in the opening game of the Keith LeClair Classic.

Indiana entered the second inning with a 2-0 lead following a Jordan Fucci two-RBI double and a three up, three down opening frame from Gabe Bierman. With a runner on first and one out, the Hoosiers seemed to be in control until the defense started to rack up defensive mistakes.

On a 2-1 count, senior catcher Collin Hopkins popped up out of his stance as he reared back to gun down the Pirates' baserunner attempting to steal second. Everything was perfect, a fastball high and outside created an easy transition for Hopkins and he had the runner dead to rights after a poor jump. Instead of an easy out to clear the base path, Hopkins left the throw two-feet short of the bag as it bounced over Drew Ashley’s glove into center field.

Just two pitches later, third baseman Cole Barr would commit the second mistake of the inning while he fielded a hard-hit ground ball and once again squandered an easy Indiana out. Barr scooped up the ball cleanly and rushed to throw out the speedy Connor Norby, short-arming it as the ball bounced past first base putting both runners in scoring position.

Indiana wasn't done making mistakes.

After a single and a suicide squeeze tied the game, Bierman dropped a dribbler back to the mound extending the nightmare inning. In the next at-bat, Zach Agnos laced a single through the second base gap to give East Carolina it’s only lead of the game.

The biggest problem for the Hoosiers was that the second inning wasn’t an outlier in the game.

While no other fielding mistakes were scored an error — for some reason two other mistakes weren't scored as errors — the Hoosiers continued to make life difficult for Bierman.

The sophomore pitcher wasn’t as sharp as his performance against then-ranked No. 30 South Alabama, but he pitched effectively given the extra stress put on him by the defense. Bierman pitched four innings, giving up five runs — only two of which were earned — and struck out six batters while being given a no-decision.

Bierman has felt the effects of IU’s fielding struggles the most out of Indiana’s pitchers as he has allowed 12 total runs this season while only five of those are earned.

While the defense gave the Pirates ample of scoring opportunities, which they took advantage of, the Hoosiers’ bats made up for the team’s defensive shortcomings.

Each of Indiana’s batters got on base in the game while five players had multiple hits as the team scattered the ball throughout Lewis Field.

The top half of Indiana’s lineup once again carried the offense as the top five batters combined for 11 of the team’s 15 hits and eight runs. Fucci tore the cover off the ball with three hits, two doubles and three RBIs.

The Hoosiers also had the long ball going as Ashley and Grant Richardson both hit no-doubt home runs to energize the lineup and continue the team's offensive onslaught.

Indiana will be back on the diamond at noon tomorrow to take on High Point with Tommy Sommer on the mound.