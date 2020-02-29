HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Hoosiers' offense overcomes defensive mistakes in 11-5 win over No. 17 East Carolina

Caleb Coffman

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Indiana extended its win streak to five games after defeating No. 17 East Carolina 11-5, but it wasn’t always as pretty and comfortable as the final score suggests. Through the first two weekends of the season, the Hoosiers have struggled defensively but took their fielding woes to a new level in the opening game of the Keith LeClair Classic.

Indiana entered the second inning with a 2-0 lead following a Jordan Fucci two-RBI double and a three up, three down opening frame from Gabe Bierman. With a runner on first and one out, the Hoosiers seemed to be in control until the defense started to rack up defensive mistakes.

On a 2-1 count, senior catcher Collin Hopkins popped up out of his stance as he reared back to gun down the Pirates' baserunner attempting to steal second. Everything was perfect, a fastball high and outside created an easy transition for Hopkins and he had the runner dead to rights after a poor jump. Instead of an easy out to clear the base path, Hopkins left the throw two-feet short of the bag as it bounced over Drew Ashley’s glove into center field.

Just two pitches later, third baseman Cole Barr would commit the second mistake of the inning while he fielded a hard-hit ground ball and once again squandered an easy Indiana out. Barr scooped up the ball cleanly and rushed to throw out the speedy Connor Norby, short-arming it as the ball bounced past first base putting both runners in scoring position.

Indiana wasn't done making mistakes.

After a single and a suicide squeeze tied the game, Bierman dropped a dribbler back to the mound extending the nightmare inning. In the next at-bat, Zach Agnos laced a single through the second base gap to give East Carolina it’s only lead of the game.

The biggest problem for the Hoosiers was that the second inning wasn’t an outlier in the game.

While no other fielding mistakes were scored an error — for some reason two other mistakes weren't scored as errors — the Hoosiers continued to make life difficult for Bierman.

The sophomore pitcher wasn’t as sharp as his performance against then-ranked No. 30 South Alabama, but he pitched effectively given the extra stress put on him by the defense. Bierman pitched four innings, giving up five runs — only two of which were earned — and struck out six batters while being given a no-decision.

Bierman has felt the effects of IU’s fielding struggles the most out of Indiana’s pitchers as he has allowed 12 total runs this season while only five of those are earned.

While the defense gave the Pirates ample of scoring opportunities, which they took advantage of, the Hoosiers’ bats made up for the team’s defensive shortcomings.

Each of Indiana’s batters got on base in the game while five players had multiple hits as the team scattered the ball throughout Lewis Field.

The top half of Indiana’s lineup once again carried the offense as the top five batters combined for 11 of the team’s 15 hits and eight runs. Fucci tore the cover off the ball with three hits, two doubles and three RBIs.

The Hoosiers also had the long ball going as Ashley and Grant Richardson both hit no-doubt home runs to energize the lineup and continue the team's offensive onslaught. 

Indiana will be back on the diamond at noon tomorrow to take on High Point with Tommy Sommer on the mound.

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Purdue Continues Domination Over Hoosiers in Ugly 57-49 Loss

Indiana shot a season-low 25 percent from the floor in a 57-49 loss to Purdue, its seventh-straight against its in-state rival.

Tom Brew

Indiana Baseball: Hoosiers Face 2 Ranked Opponents This Weekend

Indiana Baseball takes on No. 17 East Carolina, High Point and No. 13 Ole Miss in Greenville, N.C.

Caleb Coffman

GameDay Preview: Can Archie Miller Finally Break the Matt Painter Curse?

Archie Miller is 0-4 against Matt Painter and Purdue during his three seasons as the Indiana head coach. He wants to change that Thursday night in Mackey Arena.

Tom Brew

Simon Stepaniak On Mend From Knee Injury, But Optimistic At NFL Combine

The Indiana offensive guard, lost before the Gator Bowl to an ACL tear, expects his rehab to include running in two weeks. He's been told he should be able to resume football activities by mid-July, hopefully for an NFL team.

Phillip B. Wilson

Meet the Opponent: The Streaky, Struggling Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue looked great in beating Indiana 74-62 on Feb. 8, but the Boilermakers have lost four straight games since then.

Tom Brew

5-Star Recruit Khristian Lander Commits to Indiana

Evansville's Khristian Lander is considered the best point guard in America in the 2021 class, and Indiana got a verbal commitment from him late Tuesday.

Tom Brew

Indiana Baseball: Wednesday's Game Against Butler Cancelled

Indiana's midweek game on Feb. 26 against Butler has been cancelled

Caleb Coffman

Indiana Baseball's Elijah Dunham Named Big Ten Player of the Week

Dunham led the Hoosiers' offense with seven hits in the team's three wins in Mobile, Ala.

Caleb Coffman

Indiana TE Peyton Hendershot Suspended From Team After Arrest

Peyton Hendershot was arrested over the weekend on several domestic violence charges, and was suspended from Indiana's football team indefinitely on Monday by coach Tom Allen.

Tom Brew

Another Freshman of Week Award for Trayce Jackson-Davis

Indiana freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named the Big Ten's Freshman of the Week on Monday, his fifth such award.

Tom Brew