Indiana Baseball Hiring Blake Allen as Assistant Coach, Recruiting Coordinator
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – After eight seasons as DePauw's head coach, Blake Allen is joining the Indiana baseball coaching staff.
Allen will be an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator, an Indiana spokesperson confirmed Monday. Allen posted a 142-139 overall record and guided the Tigers to a 23-17 record in 2024.
Allen replaces Derek Simmons, who spent the last five seasons coaching Indiana hitters and infielders and serving as the third-base coach on game days. He also spent the last three seasons as the program's recruiting coordinator.
Following the 2024 season, Simmons left Indiana to join the Duke baseball program as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. Indiana went 33-26-1 and made its second straight NCAA Tournament appearance in head coach Jeff Mercer's sixth season.
A DePauw University news release stated on July 26 that Allen has announced his resignation effective Aug. 5 with plans to accept another opportunity.
"Blake has been a tremendous mentor to our student-athletes and athletics staff, I thank him for his service and influence on DePauw baseball, our athletics program, and University as a whole," Stevie Baker-Watson, DePauw's athletic director, said in the release. "We are grateful for Coach Allen's leadership of our baseball program and he will forever be a Tiger."
DePauw, an NCAA Division III program in Greencastle, Ind., won 22 or more games in four seasons under Allen, including a 33-13 run in his first season. Allen coached 32 All-North Coast Athletic Conference players, nine first-team selections, two Newcomer of the Year recipients and one Pitcher of the Year honoree.
Prior to DePauw, Allen was part of the Vanderbilt coaching staff from 2015-16 and 2004-08 as a first base coach, assistant hitting coach, bullpen coach and catching coach. Between Vanderbilt stints, he was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Western Kentucky, where he also served as the Hilltoppers' hitting, pitching and catching coach.
Allen began his coaching career as an assistant baseball coach and football coach from 2001-03. He was an assistant coach for both sports at Franklin College from 2003-04 and served as a recruiting coordinator.
A St. Louis, Mo. native, Allen played outfield for DePauw during the 1996 and 1997 seasons and played defensive back for the football team in 1997. He transferred to Blackburn College and graduated after playing on the baseball and football team. Allen also has a Master of Science degree from Indiana State.