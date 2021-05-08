Indiana Baseball: Hoosiers Explode Late to Take Opener from Rutgers, 8-3

Indiana gets a great start from lefty Tommy Sommer and then explodes for six runs in the eighth inning to beat Rutgers 8-3 in the weekend opener in New Jersey.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – It's been labeled as the biggest weekend of the year for Indiana's baseball team, so nail-biter games are a given.

And so are crooked-number innings late in games that steal victories. That's always a good thing. The No. 23-ranked Hoosiers did just that on Friday afternoon, hanging a six-spot on Rutgers in the top of the eighth to break a tie, leading to a hugely impressive and much need 8-3 to start their four-game weekend.

The Hoosiers (21-9) scratched out two runs in the first inning and then held on for dear life from there when the bats went silent. Indiana starter Tommy Sommer was sensational, pitching 6 2/3 innings, and allowing just one earned run on five hits and just one walk.

Sommer's last inning was the seventh. He entered the frame with a 2-1 lead, but then Indiana first baseman Kip Fougerousse made an error on a foul pop by K Welsh to open the inning. He singled to left on the next pitch. He was bunted to second on a sacrifice, and then Sommer struck out J Rodriguez for the second out. Sommer, at a season-high 111 pitches, was then replaced by Reese Sharp, who walked XX on four pitches.

Mercer quickly went to lefty Ty Bothwell, but then Schiekofer doubled to left to score Welsh for an unearned run that tied the game.

It seemed huge at the time but became moot a half-inning later when the Rutgers bullpen imploded. Muller replaced starter Harry Rutkowski, but then hit the first two batters he faces, Cole Barr and Morgan Colopy. A passed ball moved them up a base, and then red-hot Indiana catcher Collin Hopkins singled to left to drive them both in and making the score 4-2.

The next five Hoosiers hitters all got on base. Pinch-hitter Ethan Vecrumba walked, designated hitter Bobby Whalen singled and then shortstop James Espalin, who had his biggest day as a Hoosier, had a two-run single. Drew Ashley walked and then Paul Toetz doubled, making it 7-2.

After Grant Richardson fouled out, Barr and Colopy both walked, with the Colopy walk forcing in a run. Hopkins flied out to end the inning, but the damage was done. The Hoosiers sent 12 hitters to the plate in the inning, their most in one inning all year.

Bothwell finished off the game, going 2 1/3 innings to pick up the win. He's now 2-1 on the season.

Espalin was on base all five times for the Hoosiers, going 2-for-2 with three walks. Toetz, Colopy and Hopkins all had two hits as well. Hopkins is now 14-for-22 in his last six games with nine doubles, two home runs, nine RBIs and eight runs scored.

the last two-plus weekends and his batting average, once at .065 three weeks ago, is now at .250.

The Hoosiers will play a doubleheader on Saturday in Piscataway, N.J. Indiana will face Rutgers at 11 a.m. ET before facing Nebraska at 3 p.m. ET.

McCade Brown will start for the Hoosiers in the Rutgers game. No official announcement has been made on the second game with Nebraska, but with Bothwell pitching on Friday, it's likely that John Modugno will get the early call. Gabe Bierman is scheduled to pitch Sunday for the Hoosiers against Nebraska.

