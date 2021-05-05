Indiana Baseball: Third Baseman Cole Barr Named Big Ten Player of Week
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Cole Barr's huge weekend over Iowa helped earned him Big Ten Player of the Week honors on Tuesday. The Indiana third baseman hit home runs in both of the Hoosiers' wins and hit .600 in the three games, with five RBIs and six runs scored.
He was the first Hoosier to win Player of the Week honors since Elijah Dunham during opening week a year ago, on Feb. 24, 2020.
Several other Hoosiers have won other league honors this year. Tommy Sommer (March 10), McCade Brown (March 16) and Braydon Tucker (April 13) have all won Pitcher of the Week honors, and right fielder Morgan Colopy was the league's Freshman of the Week last week.
Barr, a junior from Yorktown, Ind., leads the Hoosiers with six home runs this season, and he now has 25 for his career. This was his first Player of the Week award. He was a second-team all-Big Ten selection in 2019 when he led the Hoosiers with 17 home runs.
Big Ten Weekly Honors
March 10
- Player of the Week: Zaid Walker, sophomore, Michigan State
- Pitcher of the Week: Tommy Sommer, junior, Indiana
- Freshman of the Week: Jason Savacool, freshman, Maryland
March 16
- Player: Benjamin Cowles, junior, Maryland
- Pitcher: McCade Brown, sophomore, Indiana
- Freshman: Josh Rodriguez, freshman, Rutgers
March 24
- Player: Cam Chick, junior, Nebraska
- Pitcher: Trenton Wallace, junior, Iowa
- Freshman: Jason Savacool, freshman, Maryland
March 30
- Player: Shawn Goosenberg, junior, Northwestern
- Pitcher: Cade Povich, junior, Nebraska
- Freshman: Ryan Lasko, freshman, Rutgers
April 7
- Player: Zach Dezenzo, junior, Ohio State
- Pitcher: Seth Lonsway, junior, Ohio State
- Freshman: Jordan Sweeney, freshman, Rutgers
April 13
- Player: Shawn Goosenberg, junior, Northwestern
- Pitcher Braydon Tucker, sophomore, Indiana
- Freshman: Ryan Lasko, freshman, Rutgers
April 20
- Player: Ben Norman, senior, Iowa
- Pitcher: Jack Liffrig, sophomore, Minnesota
- Freshman: Ryan Lasko, freshman, Rutgers
April 27
- Player: Zeb Adreon, senior, Iowa
- Pitcher: Riley Gowens, junior, Illinois and Sam Benschoter, senior, Michigan State.
- Freshman: Morgan Colopy, freshman, Indiana
May 4
- Player: Cole Barr, junior, Indiana
- Pitcher: Brent Teller, senior, Rutgers
- Freshman: Jay Harry, freshman, Penn State
