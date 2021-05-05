Indiana Baseball: Third Baseman Cole Barr Named Big Ten Player of Week

Cole Barr had a couple of big home runs last weekend in Indiana's series victory over Iowa, which helped them move into first player. It helped earn him Big Ten Player of the Week honors.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Cole Barr's huge weekend over Iowa helped earned him Big Ten Player of the Week honors on Tuesday. The Indiana third baseman hit home runs in both of the Hoosiers' wins and hit .600 in the three games, with five RBIs and six runs scored.

He was the first Hoosier to win Player of the Week honors since Elijah Dunham during opening week a year ago, on Feb. 24, 2020.

Several other Hoosiers have won other league honors this year. Tommy Sommer (March 10), McCade Brown (March 16) and Braydon Tucker (April 13) have all won Pitcher of the Week honors, and right fielder Morgan Colopy was the league's Freshman of the Week last week.

Barr, a junior from Yorktown, Ind., leads the Hoosiers with six home runs this season, and he now has 25 for his career. This was his first Player of the Week award. He was a second-team all-Big Ten selection in 2019 when he led the Hoosiers with 17 home runs.

Big Ten Weekly Honors

March 10

Player of the Week: Zaid Walker, sophomore, Michigan State

Zaid Walker, sophomore, Michigan State Pitcher of the Week: Tommy Sommer, junior, Indiana

Tommy Sommer, junior, Indiana Freshman of the Week: Jason Savacool, freshman, Maryland

March 16

Player: Benjamin Cowles, junior, Maryland

Benjamin Cowles, junior, Maryland Pitcher: McCade Brown, sophomore, Indiana

McCade Brown, sophomore, Indiana Freshman: Josh Rodriguez, freshman, Rutgers

March 24

Player: Cam Chick, junior, Nebraska

Cam Chick, junior, Nebraska Pitcher: Trenton Wallace, junior, Iowa

Trenton Wallace, junior, Iowa Freshman: Jason Savacool, freshman, Maryland

March 30

Player: Shawn Goosenberg, junior, Northwestern

Shawn Goosenberg, junior, Northwestern Pitcher: Cade Povich, junior, Nebraska

Cade Povich, junior, Nebraska Freshman: Ryan Lasko, freshman, Rutgers

April 7

Player: Zach Dezenzo, junior, Ohio State

Zach Dezenzo, junior, Ohio State Pitcher: Seth Lonsway, junior, Ohio State

Seth Lonsway, junior, Ohio State Freshman: Jordan Sweeney, freshman, Rutgers

April 13

Player: Shawn Goosenberg, junior, Northwestern

Pitcher Braydon Tucker, sophomore, Indiana

Freshman: Ryan Lasko, freshman, Rutgers

April 20

Player: Ben Norman, senior, Iowa

Pitcher: Jack Liffrig, sophomore, Minnesota

Freshman: Ryan Lasko, freshman, Rutgers

April 27

Player: Zeb Adreon, senior, Iowa

Pitcher: Riley Gowens, junior, Illinois and Sam Benschoter, senior, Michigan State.

Freshman: Morgan Colopy, freshman, Indiana

May 4

Player: Cole Barr, junior, Indiana

Pitcher: Brent Teller, senior, Rutgers

Freshman: Jay Harry, freshman, Penn State

