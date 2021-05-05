Sports Illustrated home
Indiana Baseball: Third Baseman Cole Barr Named Big Ten Player of Week

Cole Barr had a couple of big home runs last weekend in Indiana's series victory over Iowa, which helped them move into first player. It helped earn him Big Ten Player of the Week honors.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Cole Barr's huge weekend over Iowa helped earned him Big Ten Player of the Week honors on Tuesday. The Indiana third baseman hit home runs in both of the Hoosiers' wins and hit .600 in the three games, with five RBIs and six runs scored.

He was the first Hoosier to win Player of the Week honors since Elijah Dunham during opening week a year ago, on Feb. 24, 2020. 

Several other Hoosiers have won other league honors this year. Tommy Sommer (March 10), McCade Brown (March 16) and Braydon Tucker (April 13) have all won Pitcher of the Week honors, and right fielder Morgan Colopy was the league's Freshman of the Week last week.

Barr, a junior from Yorktown, Ind., leads the Hoosiers with six home runs this season, and he now has 25 for his career. This was his first Player of the Week award. He was a second-team all-Big Ten selection in 2019 when he led the Hoosiers with 17 home runs.

Big Ten Weekly Honors

March 10

  • Player of the Week: Zaid Walker, sophomore, Michigan State
  • Pitcher of the Week: Tommy Sommer, junior, Indiana
  • Freshman of the Week: Jason Savacool, freshman, Maryland

March 16

  • Player: Benjamin Cowles, junior, Maryland
  • Pitcher: McCade Brown, sophomore, Indiana
  • Freshman: Josh Rodriguez, freshman, Rutgers

March 24

  • Player: Cam Chick, junior, Nebraska
  • Pitcher: Trenton Wallace, junior, Iowa
  • Freshman: Jason Savacool, freshman, Maryland

March 30

  • Player: Shawn Goosenberg, junior, Northwestern
  • Pitcher: Cade Povich, junior, Nebraska
  • Freshman: Ryan Lasko, freshman, Rutgers

April 7

  • Player: Zach Dezenzo, junior, Ohio State
  • Pitcher: Seth Lonsway, junior, Ohio State
  • Freshman: Jordan Sweeney, freshman, Rutgers

April 13

  • Player: Shawn Goosenberg, junior, Northwestern
  • Pitcher Braydon Tucker, sophomore, Indiana
  • Freshman: Ryan Lasko, freshman, Rutgers

April 20

  • Player: Ben Norman, senior, Iowa
  • Pitcher: Jack Liffrig, sophomore, Minnesota
  • Freshman: Ryan Lasko, freshman, Rutgers

April 27

  • Player: Zeb Adreon, senior, Iowa
  • Pitcher: Riley Gowens, junior, Illinois and Sam Benschoter, senior, Michigan State.
  • Freshman: Morgan Colopy, freshman, Indiana

May 4

  • Player: Cole Barr, junior, Indiana
  • Pitcher: Brent Teller, senior, Rutgers
  • Freshman: Jay Harry, freshman, Penn State

Related stories on Indiana baseball

  • NATIONALLY RANKED: Indiana moved up to No. 24 in the D1Baseball.com national rankings after the weekend series win over Iowa. They are the only ranked Big Ten team. CLICK HERE
  • FRIDAY'S GAME (Iowa wins 6-5): Indiana had a rare bad night defensively, making three clumsy errors that led to three unearned runs in a one-run loss. CLICK HERE
  • SATURDAY'S GAME (Indiana wins 12-6): The Hoosiers' bats explode early to even the series. CLICK HERE
  • SUNDAY's GAME (Indiana wins 12-8): Collin Hopkins went 4-for-4 with three doubles and Gabe Bierman had another great start for Indiana in a 12-8, grabbing the series from Iowa and moving into first place. CLICK HERE
  • BIG TEN STANDINGS, SCHEDULE: Indiana took a half-game lead in the Big Ten, barely ahead of Nebraska and Michigan. Here's the latest, plus next week's critical schedule. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA SCHEDULE: Here is Indiana's complete schedule for the season, including links to game stories from Tom Brew for every game this season. CLICK HERE

