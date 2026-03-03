Indiana Baseball Splits 4-Game Series with Western Kentucky

It's been a slow start for the Indiana baseball team, and that continues to be the case after the Hoosiers split a four-game series with Western Kentucky over the weekend. IU is 5-7 on the season and has yet to win consecutive games.

The Results

Game 1: WKU 4, IU 1

Game 2: IU 3, WKU 1

Game 3: WKU 14, IU 12

Game 4: IU 7, WKU 3

Going home with a W! ✅ pic.twitter.com/YZPHr0g9YW — Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) March 1, 2026

Indiana salvaged a series split with Sunday's victory, but the Hoosiers have a long way to go if they're going to be competitive in Big 10 play.

Indiana's defense is still a problem

I touched on Indiana's defensive woes two weeks ago when the Hoosiers opened the season against North Carolina, and I'm going to get back to it again. Indiana's defense is a problem.



The Hoosiers made five errors over the weekend, including three on Saturday. IU has made 17 errors in 12 games, and until that changes, there's a pretty good chance the Hoosiers remain under .500.



You simply can't give good teams extra outs, and Indiana has learned that the hard way.

Indiana's rotation is keeping them competitive

The Hoosiers bullpen has had its fair share of struggles, but IU's starters -- Tony Neubeck, Brayton Thomas and Jackson Bergman -- have kept them in games.



Neubeck allowed just one run over 5.1 innings pitched in Friday's series opener and has allowed just two earned runs in three starts. Neubeck has held opposing hitters to a .238 batting average and has been IU's most consistent starter.



Meanwhile Bergman has been the team's workhorse. Bergman leads the Hoosiers with 14 innings pitched and recorded his first win of the season after allowing just one earned run over five innings on Sunday.



As for Thomas, he's been nearly just as good as Neubeck. Thomas allowed just one earned on Saturday and has allowed just three earned runs in 12.2 innings pitched.

Brayden Ricketts continues to rake

Red Hot Ricketts! 🔥



The young slugger went 9-15 (.600) with two home runs, seven RBIs, two doubles and four runs against WKU! pic.twitter.com/3a60MVBQkI — Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) March 1, 2026

Ricketts was the DH in all four games this weekend and as long as he continues to hit, he won't need to play a single inning in the field. The redshirt-freshman leads the Hoosiers in just about every offensive category -- batting average, hits, slugging percentage, and on-base percentage -- and without him, IU's offense would be a whole lot worse.



Ricketts has a sweet lefty stroke and if he continues to hit, has a chance of making the Freshman All-American Team.

Next up

Indiana's next game is on Tuesday at home against Northern Kentucky. First pitch is at 5 p.m. (ET) and is available via B1G+.

