Indiana Baseball: Wednesday's Game Against Butler Cancelled
Caleb Coffman
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana’s game on Wednesday, Feb. 26 against Butler has been canceled due to expected inclement weather. Wednesday’s game would have been the Hoosiers’ first-midweek contest of the season.
Both teams are working to schedule a make-up game later in the season.
Next up for the Hoosiers is a road trip to Greenville, N.C., to take on No. 17 East Carolina on Friday, High Point on Saturday and No. 13 Ole Miss on Sunday.
