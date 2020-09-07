SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 6): Giants' Caleb Barager Gets Another Win, Joins League Leaders

Tom Brew

Caleb Baragar is just a rookie with a San Francisco Giants, and the former Indiana Hoosiers pitcher doesn't really have a nickname. He simply goes by Caleb.

Those days, though, locker room humor might spur one. Baragar's teammates just might start calling him "Vulture.''

The rookie left-hander swooped in and got another victory on Sunday when the Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 in San Francisco. It was his second win in two days, and his fifth on the season, which ties him for fourth in the National League along with All-Stars Clayton Kershaw and Sonny Gray. (Chicago's Yu Darvish leads with seven.)

Baragar got the win even though he faced only one batter and threw only six pitches. He got out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the sixth, getting John Jay to fly out to left field to end the threat.

The Giants scored twice in the bottom of the inning and then never trailed, so Baragar got the win. 

"Caleb Baragar continues to do a nice job of coming in and throwing strikes and attacking hitters,'' Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. "He did a great job. Obviously, with the bases loaded in that situation with the bases loaded, he did a great job. Johnny (Cueto) just ran out of pitches, so we went to Caleb.''

He's been a pleasant surprise for the Giants this season, who are in full rebuilding mode but are still in the playoff picture after Sunday's win. He was a late add to their 60-man roster when camp resumed after the COVID-19 break, and his making the Opening Day roster was a surprise.

Outside of one rough three-game stretch, he's been very good all year. He's now gone nine straight outings without allowing a run.

The irony of all of those wins is that Baragar has pitched a TOTAL of only 4 2/3 innings in those five outings. For a starting pitcher to earn a win, he must pitch five innings. For the season, he has pitched 16 2/3 innings.

Baragar pitched at Indiana from 2013 to 2016 and is one of six former Hoosiers in the major leagues this season, which is a school record. He's become a very reliable part of the Giants' bullpen.

Screen Shot 2020-09-07 at 5.24.04 AM
Giants reliever Caleb Baragar talks with the media after picking up his fifth win of the season on Sunday. (Twitter)

"It's pretty cool. Me and (Kapler) have a really good relationship. We started bonding after the first win, because it was my first win and it was his first win, too, and we've always been on a good page. 

"It seems like I'm starting to get the feel when he's going to go to me, so I start moving around and thinking about what kind of situation we're going to be in. It always seems to work out.

'Hoosiers in the Pros' on Sunday

  • Alex Dickerson, San Francisco Giants: Dickerson came in as a pinch-hitter and stayed in the game. He was 0-for-1 with a walk in the 4-2 win. He's been on a tear lately. in the past eight days, he's had 13 hits, including four homers and four doubles.
  • Aaron Slegers, Tampa Bay Rays: Slegers did not pitch in the Rays' 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins. The Rays are now 28-13 and have the best record in the American League.
  • Kyle Schwarber, Chicago Cubs: Schwarber went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the Cubs; 7-3 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. That's the third straight loss to the Cardinals, and now the Cubs are just 1.5 games ahead in the NL Central. 
  • Josh Phegley, Chicago Cubs: Phegley did not play in the Cubs' loss.
  • Kyle Hart, Boston Red Sox: The Red Sox placed Hart on the 10-day injury list last Wednesday with a left hip impingement. He is eligible to return on Sept. 12.
Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 5): Caleb Baragar Picks Up Another Win for Giants

San Francisco reliever Caleb Baragar got the Giants out of a jam on Saturday, and pitched well enough to earn his fourth victory of the year in a 4-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Tom Brew

NBA Hoosiers (Sept. 5): OG Anunoby's Late Free Throws Help Raptors Even Series

The defending champion Toronto Raptors are right back in their second-round series after a Game 4 victory over the Boston Celtics, and former Indiana star OG Anunoby has been a big reason why.

Tom Brew

Former Hoosiers McCray, Westbrook, Godsil Cut by NFL Teams Saturday

All 32 NFL teams trimmed their rosters to 53 players on Saturday, and three former Indiana players — Robert McCray, Nick Westbrook and Dan Godsil — all were cut.

Tom Brew

NBA Hoosiers (Sept. 4): Eric Gordon, Rockets Stun Lakers in Series Opener

There was no fatigue factor coming off a seven-game series, as the Houston Rockets pushed the Los Angeles Lakers around in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals, winning easily, 112-97.

Tom Brew

Indiana Basketball Pauses Workouts After Positive COVID-19 Tests

Indiana basketball has had to pause its workouts after members in the program have tested positive for COVID-19.

Dylan Wallace

The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison: Kenya Hunter Hire and Indiana Recruiting

Listen in to hear all the latest news on Indiana football and basketball, as well as updates on recruiting.

Dylan Wallace

New Rankings for Indiana's 2021 Commits and Targets

There are seven Indiana targets and commits in the class of 2021 who are ranked in 247Sports newest top 150 rankings.

Dylan Wallace

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 3): Evaluating Playoff Options for 6 Hoosiers in the Pros

As baseball heads down the home stretch, most of the Indiana players in the pros are solidly in the MLB playoff races.

Tom Brew

NBA Hoosiers (Sept. 3): OG Anunoby Hits Buzzer-Beater to Save Raptors' Season

OG Anunoby's three-pointer at the buzzer was the difference in a huge Game 3 victory for the Toronto Raptors over the Boston Celtics, and he played well all night with 12 points, 10 rebounds and three steals.

Tom Brew

Budget Woes Begin to Hit NCAA Offices in Indianapolis

Nearly 600 employees at the NCAA's office in Indianapolis are going to be subject to furloughs from three to eight weeks, according to a memo from NCAA president Mark Emmert.

Tom Brew