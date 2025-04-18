Indiana MLB Update: Kyle Hart Gets Another Start For The Padres
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Kyle Hart took the long road to get back to Major League Baseball and he gets another chance to show what he’s capable of on Friday night in San Diego.
Hart, who played at Indiana from 2012-16, will make his fourth start of the season at Petco Park as he faces the Houston Astros. Hart faces off against Astros rookie starter Ryan Gusto.
Hart has made three starts for the Padres in 2025. He’s 2-0 with a 5.40 ERA. Hart has struck out eight and walked five.
Hart has had two good outings and one bad one. His first good one was on March 31 against Cleveland as he allowed just two earned runs in five innings of work. On April 12, Hart contributed to a shutout effort against Colorado. Hart pitched six innings and struck out four against no walks in San Diego’s 2-0 victory.
Hart’s one bad outing came at Wrigley Field on April 6. The Cubs scored five earned runs in just 2/3 of inning as Hart was chased early.
Hart, a Cincinnati native, had a 2.87 ERA at Indiana as he came back from Tommy John surgery while he was a Hoosier. He was drafted in the 19th round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox. He later pitched for Boston in 2020, making four appearances with a 15.55 ERA.
Hart didn’t make the Red Sox in 2021 and spent time in the minors with Boston, Seattle and Philadelphia before he tried to revive his career in the Korean KBO league.
Playing for the NC Dinos, Har had a career revival. In 26 starts, Hart went 13-3 and had a 2.69 ERA. The Padres took notice and Hart made the major league roster out of spring training.
Here’s updates on Indiana’s other MLB players:
• Tim Herrin – The Terre Haute native is picking up exactly where he left off in 2024. In fact, Herrin has somehow improved upon his 2024 form.
Herrin has a 1.42 ERA in eight appearances for the Cleveland Guardians. That’s a half-point improvement over his already impressive 1.92 ERA he allowed in 75 appearances for Cleveland in 2024.
Herrin is part of Cleveland’s stout bullpen that also includes closer Emmanuel Clase, Cade Smith, Paul Sewald, Hunter Gaddis, Joey Cantillo and Jakob Junis. He typically pitches in the fifth to seventh inning. He’s made one appearance out of eight during the season where he pitched in the eighth inning.
Herrin hasn’t allowed an earned run in his last five appearances. Herrin has only allowed more than baserunner to reach in one of his outings.
Herrin, who pitched at Indiana from 2016-18, has been particularly deadly against right-handed batters as the southpaw has reverse splits in terms of batting average against. Right-handed hitters have hit .154 and left-handed batters have hit .222 against Herrin.
Cleveland plays a three-game series at Pittsburgh this weekend.
• Kyle Schwarber – The Philadelphia Phillies slugger is chugging right along. Schwarber has six home runs, 14 RBI and is hitting .284. Schwarber’s best previous career batting average was .266 for Washington and Boston in 2021.
Partly due to his higher batting average, Schwarber currently has his highest career OPS at 1.032.
Schwarber has reached base safely in all 19 games he’s played. He’s had a base hit in 14 of those contests.
Philadelphia hosts Miami in a three-game set starting on Friday.
