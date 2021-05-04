Indiana Baseball: Hoosier Crack National Rankings, Check in at No. 24
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana moved into first place in the Big Ten over the weekend, and got back in the national rankings as well. The Hoosiers are No. 24 in this week's D1Baseball.com national rankings.
The Hoosiers (20-9) won a weekend series against Iowa, scoring a dozen run both weekend days after losing the Friday opener. Indiana has lost only one weekend series all season.
Here are the D1baseball.com top-25 rankings for this week, through the games of May 2 (Sunday).
- Arkansas (34-8)
- Vanderbilt (34-9)
- TCU (33-10)
- Mississippi State (34-10)
- Tennessee (34-11)
- Texas (35-11)
- Notre Dame (24-8)
- Texas Tech (30-11)
- Arizona (30-11)
- Florida (30-13)
- Oregon (27-11)
- Ole Miss (32-12)
- East Carolina (34-9)
- Louisiana Tech (32-11)
- Louisville (23-14)
- Stanford (24-9)
- Pittsburgh (20-11)
- Florida State (23-16)
- South Carolina (26-15)
- Southern Miss (29-14)
- Gonzaga (27-13)
- Old Dominion (31-11)
- Charlotte (31-14)
- Indiana (20-9)
- UCLA (25-14)
Indiana is the only Big Ten team in the rankings. Nebraska was ranked a week ago, but fell out after being swept by Rutgers.
The weekend wins over Iowa were huge for the Hoosiers, because after Friday night's loss, Indiana was just 1-6 against teams with winning records this year. Now, 3-6 sounds much better. (Indiana is also 2-0 against Illinois, who's hovering on the .500 line.)
This weekend gets really intense. Indiana plays two games against Rutgers on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, and then turn right around and play Nebraska, first on Saturday afternoon and then again on Sunday morning.
Four games in three days will surely test Indiana's pitching depth, but that's been the strength of the team all season.
