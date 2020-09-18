SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 17): Jonathan Stiever Gets 2nd Start Friday Night for White Sox

Tom Brew

Rookie Jonathan Stiever proved enough in his first start with the Chicago White Sox last Sunday that he's getting another shot on Friday night. 

Stiever went 3 2/3 innings in his debut against the Detroit Tigers, and after struggling out of the gate, he retired the final nine hitters he faced in Chicago's victory.

Stiever is the seventh former Indiana baseball player to see action in the major leagues this year, which is a school record. The Cedarburg, Wis., native pitched at Indiana from 2016 to 2018 and was a fifth-round selection by Chicago in the 2018 MLB Draft.

Chicago is 33-17 with 10 games to go and leads the American League Central by three games over the Minnesota Twins. They clinched their first playoff berth in 12 years with a win over the Twins on Thursday. The White Sox have the best record in the AL, a half-game ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays and two games in front of the Oakland A's.

Stiever's second start will be against the Cincinnati Reds, who have been hot lately. The Reds have won five games in a row to work their way back into a playoff spot. The game is at 7:10 p.m. ET and many people in Indiana will be able to watch it because the game is being televised on Fox Sports Indiana.

  • RELATED STORY:  Jonathan Stiever wins first start for White Sox. CLICK HERE

Hoosiers in the Pros on Thursday

  • Alex Dickerson, San Francisco Giants: Dickerson was 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI in the Giants' 6-4 over the Seattle Mariners. Dickerson is still red-hot for San Francisco. Since Aug. 29, he's 20-for-47 — a wicked .426 average – with five home runs, five doubles and 13 RBI. During that time, his batting average has gone from .195 to .282, a jump of 87 points. The Giants are now 25-24 and had a 1.5-game lead on the St. Louis Cardinals for the final wild-card spot in the playoffs.
  • Caleb Baragar, San Francisco Giants: Baragar did not pitch in the Giants' win. 
  • Aaron Slegers, Tampa Bay Rays: Slegers didn't pitch in either game of the Rays' doubleheader with the Baltimore Orioles. The Rays won both games, and increased their lead in the AL East to 3.5 games over the New York Yankees.
  • Kyle Schwarber, Chicago Cubs: The Cubs had the day off.

Best baseball stories from Sports Illustrated

  • YANKEES ARE BACK: Smashing home runs like crazy, the New York Yankees are back in the World Series conversation after winning seven straight games. CLICK HERE
  • FANS FOR PLAYOFFS?: Commissioner Rob Manfred is hoping to have some fans at the neutral-site playoff games in October. CLICK HERE
  • PLAYOFF FORMAT: Here's how the new 16-team baseball playoff format will work, with many never-before-seen changes. CLICK HERE
Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA Hoosiers (Sept. 17): Injury Bug Bites Romeo Langford Yet Again

Boston Celtics rookie Romeo Langford got a chance to play in the first quarter Thursday night, but a groin injury quickly forced him to the sidelines.

Tom Brew

Florida Safety Aubrey Burks Decommits From Indiana

Auburndale, Fla., native Aubrey Burks committed to Indiana in late June, but on Wednesday he decided to re-open his recruiting.

Tom Brew

Alex Dickerson Hitting Everything in Sight, Even Cardboard Cutouts

San Francisco Giants outfielder Alex Dickerson is getting some laughs out of everybody by throwing balls at the cardboard fans in the seats at Oracle Field. He's just keeping his arm loose, he said.

Tom Brew

It's Official: Big Ten Announces Return of Football in Late October, Adds 9th Game

It looks like the Big Ten is going to play football this fall after all, with an announcement likely to come fairly soon on Wednesday, with an eight-game schedule release to follow.

Tom Brew

by

Irish For Life

My Two Cents: We Can See Starting Gate Now, But Finish Line Still a Long Way Off

Changes in medical information has the Big Ten presidents more confident that a football season can be played safely. Testing will be great, but positive tests could tear apart a team quickly.

Tom Brew

What Tom Allen Said on Big Ten Network

Tom Allen joined the Big Ten Network on Wednesday to give his reaction Big Ten football being back. Here's everything Allen talked about.

Dylan Wallace

Indiana Football 'Beyond Excited' to be Back

Tom Allen and the Hoosiers couldn't be more happy with the news released Wednesday that Big Ten football is back, starting Oct. 23-24.

Dylan Wallace

Big Ten's Complete Announcement on Return of Big Ten Football

The Big Ten has reversed course and decided to play football in the fall after all. Here is the complete release from the league.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 15): Schwarber Goes Hitless in Cubs' Win, Average Falls Below .200

Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber has really been struggling and his slump continued on Tuesday when he went 0-for-4. He's just 1-for-27 in his last 10 games.

Tom Brew

NBA Hoosiers (Sept. 15): Langford, Vonleh Have Great Seats for Epic Night in NBA Playoffs

There are only two former Indiana players still alive in the NBA playoffs, Boston rookie Romeo Langford and Denver veteran Noah Vonleh, but neither saw any playing time Tuesday night.

Tom Brew