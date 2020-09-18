MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 17): Jonathan Stiever Gets 2nd Start Friday Night for White Sox

Rookie Jonathan Stiever proved enough in his first start with the Chicago White Sox last Sunday that he's getting another shot on Friday night.

Stiever went 3 2/3 innings in his debut against the Detroit Tigers, and after struggling out of the gate, he retired the final nine hitters he faced in Chicago's victory.

Stiever is the seventh former Indiana baseball player to see action in the major leagues this year, which is a school record. The Cedarburg, Wis., native pitched at Indiana from 2016 to 2018 and was a fifth-round selection by Chicago in the 2018 MLB Draft.

Chicago is 33-17 with 10 games to go and leads the American League Central by three games over the Minnesota Twins. They clinched their first playoff berth in 12 years with a win over the Twins on Thursday. The White Sox have the best record in the AL, a half-game ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays and two games in front of the Oakland A's.

Stiever's second start will be against the Cincinnati Reds, who have been hot lately. The Reds have won five games in a row to work their way back into a playoff spot. The game is at 7:10 p.m. ET and many people in Indiana will be able to watch it because the game is being televised on Fox Sports Indiana.

Hoosiers in the Pros on Thursday

Dickerson was 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI in the Giants' 6-4 over the Seattle Mariners. Dickerson is still red-hot for San Francisco. Since Aug. 29, he's 20-for-47 — a wicked .426 average – with five home runs, five doubles and 13 RBI. During that time, his batting average has gone from .195 to .282, a jump of 87 points. The Giants are now 25-24 and had a 1.5-game lead on the St. Louis Cardinals for the final wild-card spot in the playoffs. Caleb Baragar, San Francisco Giants: Baragar did not pitch in the Giants' win.

Slegers didn't pitch in either game of the Rays' doubleheader with the Baltimore Orioles. The Rays won both games, and increased their lead in the AL East to 3.5 games over the New York Yankees. Kyle Schwarber, Chicago Cubs: The Cubs had the day off.

