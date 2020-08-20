MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 19): Kyle Hart Helps Red Sox Snap 9-Game Losing Streak

The numbers in his pitching line weren't great, but the result was what mattered and pitcher Kyle Hart played a big part in the Boston Red Sox snapping a nine-game losing streak in a 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies

Hart six former Indiana baseball players currently playing in the major leagues, which is something that's never happened before. He started the game and pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing two runs. He left the game with a 3-2 lead but didn't get the win because of a now-archaic rule where starters need to pitch a minimum of five innings to be credited with the victory.

Hart allowed two runs with four walks and five strikeouts, a nice improvement over his major-league debut last Thursday, when the 27-year-old gave up seven runs in two-plus innings against Tampa Bay.

"There was some improvement," Hart said. "As a whole, I'm really pleased that we were able to win and that, as poorly as I started, (I) was able to keep us in there and give us a chance

"If you took a snapshot of the line, I'm not super thrilled — obviously with the walks," Hart said. "I had a horrible first inning, went down, sat in the tunnel and said I'm going to turn this into a five-inning game and give the best (effort) I had."

Hart put himself in a bind in the first inning, allowing a double and two four-pitch walks to load the bases with no one out. He got through the inning only allowing two runs, and battled back from there, retiring nine of the next 11 batters he faced, with only two more walks.

I’ve been working on some stuff this week and I think I made the mistake today of taking those adjustments into the game and putting those at the forefront instead of competing,” Hart said on a video conference call. “(That’s) what should be at the forefront, not so much the minor adjustments that you’re trying to make because at the end of the day you have to go out and win the ballgame. So, that was the mistake I made in the first inning, instead of just letting my competitive juices flow and knowing those adjustments will be there.

“I think given more time and more reps, those things are going to just fall into place and I can really focus on my sequences, the competitive side of the game and not tinkering with other stuff,” Hart continued.

Here's what the rest of the Hoosiers did on Wednesday:

Hoosiers in the Pros on Wednesday

Josh Phegley, Chicago Cubs: Phegley got his first hit of the season on Wednesday, and it was a long one. He hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning of the Cubs' 9-3 loss in the first game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals. Phegley didn't play in the nightcap, a 4-2 win for the Cubs. Phegley is now 1-for-12 on the season.

Kyle Schwarber, Chicago Cubs: Schwarber started both games of the doubleheader against the Cardinals in left field. He was 0-for-3 in the opener, but was 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in the 4-2 win in the nightcap. Schwarber is hitting .227 on the year, with four home runs and 10 RBIs. The Cubs are 16-8 on the season, and lead the National League Central by four games.

Caleb Baragar, San Francisco Giants: Baragar pitched in relief in the Giants' 7-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels, and he was sharp again. He pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings and got his second hold of the season. He got them out of a mess in the sixth inning, coming in out of the bullpen and striking out Justin Upton with the bases loaded. He then pitched a clean seventh inning, retiring the side in order with two fly outs and a strikeout. That's three straight perfect outings for Baragar.

Alex Dickerson, San Francisco Giants: Dickerson didn't play in the Giants' 7-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels. He's been struggling lately, getting just one hit in his last 15 at-bats, and his batting average is down to .222

Aaron Slegers, Tampa Bay Rays: Slegers didn't pitch for the Rays on Wednesday in their 4-2 win over the Yankees in New York. It was a big win for the Rays, who are now 5-1 on the season against the Yankees and are now just a half-game behind the Yankees in the American League East race.

Best baseball video of the day

Major League Baseball has a great new young star in San Diego's Fernando Tatis Jr.

