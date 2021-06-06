Big Ten: NCAA Baseball Tournament Saturday Results for League Programs

Two Big Ten programs remain in the NCAA Tournament field after Saturday's slate of games. Maryland dodged elimination with a shutout victory while Nebraska suffered its first loss of this year's postseason. Michigan heads home after its second straight defeat.

Maryland 16, Norfolk State 0

Facing elimination on Saturday against Norfolk State, Maryland could not be stopped when stepping up to the plate. The Terrapins recorded a school NCAA Tournament record seven home runs in a 16-0 victory.

The Big Ten team scored in six different frames while recording 12 hits, including five runs in the third inning and six in the fourth. The 16-0 shutout is the largest margin of victory in a shutout for Maryland since defeating Coppin State, 27-0 on March 14, 2007.

Maryland plays Charlotte on Sunday at Noon in an elimination game. The matchup will be broadcasted on ESPN3 and heard on the Maryland Baseball Network.

The Terrapins lost its last meeting with the 49ers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament 13-10.

Michigan 2, Central Michigan 8

The Wolverines baseball exit the NCAA Tournament after two straight losses. Michigan was eliminated following an 8-2 loss to Central Michigan.

The team recorded nine hits, but left seven players on base and only brought a runner home in the first and final frames. The Chippewas went on to score eight straight runs to put the game out of reach.

Michigan finished its season with a 27-19 overall record and entered the postseason for the third time in four years.

Nebraska 1, Arkansas 5

The top team in the Big Ten suffered its first postseason loss of the year at the hands of the No. 1 team in the nation. Nebraska lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament 5-1 to Arkansas.

The two teams were evenly matched in hits as each recorded five in the game. But the Razorbacks reached first base 10 times on walks, which tied the most the Cornhuskers had given up all season. Three of Arkansas' five scorers reached base on a walk.

The loss brings Nebraska to 32-13 on the season and drops the team to the loser's bracket to play the New Jersey Institute of Technology on Sunday. The Cornhuskers face elimination, just like the Terrapins.