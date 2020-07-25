MLB Hoosiers (July 24): Schwarber Singles in Cubs' Win over Brewers in Season Opener
Tom Brew
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Kyle Schwarber had a single in three at-bats on Friday to help the Chicago Cubs win their season opener on Friday. Thanks to a complete game shutout from pitcher Kyle Hendricks, the Cubs won 3-0.
Schwarber is one of four former Indiana players on major-league rosters, and he singled in his first at-bat on Friday night. The others or Josh Phegley of the Cubs and outfielder Alex Dickerson and Caleb Baragar of the San Francisco Giants. Phegley did not see action for the Cubs.
Dickerson started for the Giants on Friday night, but went 0-for-4 in San Francisco's 9-1 loss to the Dodgers. The Giants fell to 0-2 on the season. Baragar did not see any action out of the bullpen.
The Major League Baseball season started nearly four months late because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They are playing a 60-game schedule through the end of September, and then 16 teams will make the playoffs for the first time ever.
Friday's results
- New York Mets 1, Atlanta 0
- Cincinnati 7, Detroit 1
- Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 4
- Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 0
- Miami 5, Philadephia 2
- Cleveland 2, Kansas City 0
- Boston 13, Baltimore 2
- Texas 1, Colorado 0
- Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 5
- St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4
- Houston 8, Seattle 2
- San Diego 7, Arizona 2
- Los Angeles Dodgers 9, San Francisco 1
- Oakland 7, Los Angeles Angels 3 (10 innings)
Saturday's games
- Atlanta Braves at New York Mets
- Detroit Tigers at Cincinnati Reds
- Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays
- Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs
- Miami Marlins at Philadephia Phillies
- Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Indians
- Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox
- Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers
- New York Yankees at Washington Nationals
- Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox
- Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals
- Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
- Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres
- San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Los Angeles Angels at Oakland A's
Related baseball stories
- WELCOME TO PANDEMIC BASEBALL: Opening Day brings us Dr. Anthony Fauci throwing out the first pitch, no fans in the stands and a two-hour rain delay. We're off and running. CLICK HERE
- HOOSIERS EXCEL IN SUMMER LEAGUE: Four Indiana relievers are spending the summer playing in a high-level college league in Macon, Ga., and they're tearing it up, especially Connor Manous, who hasn't given up a run all year. CLICK HERE
- HOOSIERS IN THE PROS: There are four former Indiana players on major-league rosters on Opening Day, and three others have been assigning to alternate locations, hoping for a chance to get called up. CLICK HERE