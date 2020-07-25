HoosiersNow
MLB Hoosiers (July 24): Schwarber Singles in Cubs' Win over Brewers in Season Opener

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Kyle Schwarber had a single in three at-bats on Friday to help the Chicago Cubs win their season opener on Friday. Thanks to a complete game shutout from pitcher Kyle Hendricks, the Cubs won 3-0.

Schwarber is one of four former Indiana players on major-league rosters, and he singled in his first at-bat on Friday night. The others or Josh Phegley of the Cubs and outfielder Alex Dickerson and Caleb Baragar of the San Francisco Giants. Phegley did not see action for the Cubs.

Dickerson started for the Giants on Friday night, but went 0-for-4 in San Francisco's 9-1 loss to the Dodgers. The Giants fell to 0-2 on the season. Baragar did not see any action out of the bullpen.

The Major League Baseball season started nearly four months late because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They are playing a 60-game schedule through the end of September, and then 16 teams will make the playoffs for the first time ever.

Friday's results

  • New York Mets 1, Atlanta  0
  • Cincinnati 7, Detroit 1
  • Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 4
  • Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 0 
  • Miami 5, Philadephia 2
  • Cleveland 2, Kansas City 0
  • Boston 13, Baltimore 2
  • Texas 1, Colorado 0 
  • Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 5
  • St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4
  • Houston 8, Seattle 2
  • San Diego 7, Arizona 2
  • Los Angeles Dodgers 9, San Francisco 1
  • Oakland 7, Los Angeles Angels 3 (10 innings) 

Saturday's games

  • Atlanta Braves at New York Mets
  • Detroit Tigers at Cincinnati Reds
  • Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays
  • Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs
  • Miami Marlins at Philadephia Phillies
  • Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Indians
  • Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox
  • Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers
  • New York Yankees at Washington Nationals
  • Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox
  • Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals
  • Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
  • Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres
  • San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers
  • Los Angeles Angels at Oakland A's

MLB Hoosiers (July 25): Kyle Schwarber Hits First Home Run of Season in Cubs' 8-3 Loss

Kyle Schwarber hit a massive two-run homer in the fifth inning for the Chicago Cubs, but it wasn't enough to avoid an 8-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Tom Brew

Indiana's Michael Penix Jr., Whop Philyor, Stevie Scott III All On Maxwell Award Watch List

Michael Penix Jr., Whop Philyor and Stevie Scott III are all on the Maxwell Award watch list, which is given to the college football player of the year.

Dylan Wallace

Indiana Offensive Lineman Harry Crider Named To The Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Harry Crider was named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, an award that honors college football players who serve others and inspire greater service.

Dylan Wallace

MLB Hoosiers (July 23): Giants' Dickerson Has 2 Hits in Season Opener

San Francisco Giants leftfielder Alex Dickerson had two hits on Opening Night of the delayed Major League Baseball season.

Tom Brew

Jordan Longino Commits To Villanova Over Indiana And Others

Four-star shooting guard Jordan Longino committed to Villanova over Indiana and others Thursday night. Longino is a part of the class of 2021.

Dylan Wallace

Class Of 2021 Cornerback Jordan Grier Commits To Indiana

Class of 2021 cornerback Jordan Grier announced he was committing to Indiana on Thursday night. Grier is from Ellenwood, Georgia.

Dylan Wallace

MLB Hoosiers: Four Former Indiana Players Set to Resume Baseball Season

The Major League Baseball season gets set to resume on Thursday, and four Indiana Hoosiers are on big-league rosters to start the season.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Preview: The X-Factor for Each Team

In the competitive Big Ten, oftentimes one little thing makes the difference between winning and losing. Here's our look at the X-factor for several teams around the league this season.

Tom Brew

What to expect from Indiana Target Jordan Longino's decision tonight

Class of 2021 four-star shooting Jordan Longino is set to announce his college decision tonight, but he has kept his recruitment close.

Dylan Wallace

My Two Cents: Weighing in on Archie Miller's Comments

Indiana basketball coach Archie Miller spoke at length for the first time in two months on Monday, and he had a lot to say. So, of course, that meant we had a lot to volley back and opine upon.

Tom Brew