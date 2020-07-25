MLB Hoosiers (July 24): Schwarber Singles in Cubs' Win over Brewers in Season Opener

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Kyle Schwarber had a single in three at-bats on Friday to help the Chicago Cubs win their season opener on Friday. Thanks to a complete game shutout from pitcher Kyle Hendricks, the Cubs won 3-0.

Schwarber is one of four former Indiana players on major-league rosters, and he singled in his first at-bat on Friday night. The others or Josh Phegley of the Cubs and outfielder Alex Dickerson and Caleb Baragar of the San Francisco Giants. Phegley did not see action for the Cubs.

Dickerson started for the Giants on Friday night, but went 0-for-4 in San Francisco's 9-1 loss to the Dodgers. The Giants fell to 0-2 on the season. Baragar did not see any action out of the bullpen.

The Major League Baseball season started nearly four months late because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They are playing a 60-game schedule through the end of September, and then 16 teams will make the playoffs for the first time ever.

Friday's results

New York Mets 1, Atlanta 0

Cincinnati 7, Detroit 1

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 4

Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 0

Miami 5, Philadephia 2

Cleveland 2, Kansas City 0

Boston 13, Baltimore 2

Texas 1, Colorado 0

Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 5

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4

Houston 8, Seattle 2

San Diego 7, Arizona 2

Los Angeles Dodgers 9, San Francisco 1

Oakland 7, Los Angeles Angels 3 (10 innings)

Saturday's games

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

Detroit Tigers at Cincinnati Reds

Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs

Miami Marlins at Philadephia Phillies

Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Indians

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers

New York Yankees at Washington Nationals

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Angels at Oakland A's

Related baseball stories