Game Times, TV, Starting Pitchers for Monday's ALCS, NLCS

To say that the Tampa Bay Rays survived in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series is a massive understatement. The Houston Astros made threat after threat, but the Rays held on to win 2-1 to take the early edge in the best-of-seven series.

Houston jumped out early on a Jose Altuve home run in the first inning off of Tampa Bay starter Blake Snell, and they had base runners in six other innings, but could not score another run. They left 10 men on base, with the Rays getting timely defense — most notably huge double plays in the fourth and eighth innings with runners in scoring position.

Their pitching was also great. Snell struggled with his control, but still made it through five innings and 105 pitches allowing just that one run.

"I had to battle the entire game,'' Snell said. "I had to make a lot of pitches. I didn’t get a lot of strikeouts and flashy things that stood out. That’s a (Houston) team that once they get it going, they stay hot. Me doing my job allowed the bullpen to do its job.''

The Rays' vaunted bullpen took it from there, pitching four scoreless innings and allowing just three hits.

The Rays tied the game in the fourth on another home run by rookie Randy Aronarena, his fourth of the playoffs. Only Kyle Schwarber (5) of the Chicago Cubs in 2015 and Evan Longoria (6) of the Rays in 2008 have hit more as a rookie.

They took the lead for good in the fifth on a single by catcher Mike Zunino.

Fort Wayne (Ind.) native Kevin Keirmaier, the longest-tenured Tampay Bay player, went 2-for-4 with two doubles. Another former Hoosier, Andrean High School's (Merrillville, Ind.) Mike Brosseau, the Game 5 ALDS hero, started at third base and later moved to first. He was 0-for-3 at the plate with a hit by pitch, but made several outstanding defensive plays at both positions, including a great play on a ground ball at first base — a position he doesn't play very often — to get the second out in the ninth inning.

Former Indiana University pitcher Aaron Slegers is in the Rays' bullpen, but he did not pitch on Sunday.

There's a quick turnaround in the series, as the AL series takes up the afternoon window on Monday. (Preview below). The National League series begins Monday night.

Here's the schedule:

ALCS: Rays vs. Astros

Game 1, Sunday, 7:37 p.m. ET (TV: TBS): Houston will start Framber Valdez in the series opener, He was 5-3 with a 3.57 ERA during the regular season, and has won both of his starts in the playoffs, beating Minnesota 4-1 and Oakland 5-2. In the postseason, he's pitched 12 innings and allowed only two runs and seven hits, good for a 1.50 ERA in the postseason. For Tampa Bay, 2018 Cy Young winner Blake Snell will start. He was 4-2 with a 3.24 ERA during the regular season. He beat Toronto in the first round by allowing only one hit and no runs in 5 2/3 innings, but lost Game 1 to the New York Yankees on Monday. He is pitching on five days' rest.

It hasn't been announced officially yet, but the Rays probably will start Tyler Glasnow. Game 4, Wednesday. Time TBA (TV: TBS):

Game 5, Thursday. Time TBA (TV: TBS):

Game 6, Friday, if necessary. Time TBA (TV: TBS):

Game 7, Saturday, if necessary. Time TBA (TV: TBS):

NLCS: Braves vs. Dodgers

*** Game 1, Monday. 8:08 p.m. ET (TV: FOX): These two teams are cruising through the playoffs, with each winning five straight game. Atlanta's pitching has been tremendous, with four shutouts in five games, tying an MLB record. Max Fried will pitch the opener for the Braves. He was 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA in the regular season and pitched seven shutout innings against Cincinnati in the wild card run. He's the only starter to give up any runs, getting roughed up for four against Miami, but the Braves came back and won 9-5. Walker Buehler will start for the Dodgers. He was 1-0 with a 3.44 ERA in the regular season. He's gone four innings in each of his two playoff starts, without a decision. He's allowed three runs and five hits total thus far.

Ian Anderson will get the call for Atlanta vs. Clayton Kershaw for the Dodgers. Game 3, Wednesday. Time TBA: Kyle Wright will start for the Braves, and the Dodgers are still unsure who will go.

Kyle Wright will start for the Braves, and the Dodgers are still unsure who will go. Game 4, Thursday. Time TBA

Game 5, Friday, if necessary. Time TBA

Game 6, Saturday, if necessary. Time TBA

Game 7, Sunday, if necessary. Time TBA

American League Division Series

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees

Best-of-5 series, all games played at Petco Park, San Diego

Game 1, Yankees 9, Rays 3: Gerrit Cole struck out eight batters over six innings and Giancarlo Stanton hit a grand slam in the ninth inning to help the Yankees win the series opener. (New York leads series, 1-0.)

Oakland A's vs. Houston Astros

Best-of-5 series, all games played at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

Game 1, Astros 10, A's 5: Carlos Correa hit two home runs and George Springer had four hits to help Houston beat Oakland in a slugfest. (Houston leads series, 1-0.)

National League Division Series

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

All games played at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas

Game 1, Dodgers 5, Padres 1: The Dodgers' pitchers allowed only three hits and struck out 14 in an easy win over the Padres in the series opener. The Dodgers broke the game open with a four-run sixth inning. San Diego's starting rotation is decimated by injuries and Mike Clevenger, who tried to give it a go despite dealing with an elbow injuries, had to be pulled just two pitches into the second innings. San Diego wound up using nine pitchers, and allowed 10 walks. (Los Angeles leads series, 1-0)

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins