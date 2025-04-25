WATCH: Former Hoosier Matt Gorski Hits Home Run In First MLB At-Bat
Indiana’s Major League Baseball contingent has swelled in the last week. Late Thursday night, Matt Gorski became the fifth former Hoosier to play in Major League Baseball this season.
Gorski had a very memorable debut at Angel Stadium.
Playing first base and batting seventh for the visiting Pirates, Gorski faced Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Anderson to lead off the second inning. On a 2-2 pitch, Gorski hit a high Anderson offering to deep left-center field.
Gorski got every bit of the pitch as he hit it 434 feet, according to MLB.com. Here’s how it happened.
On the Pirates television broadcast, analyst John Wehner, a former Hoosier himself, serenaded Gorski with the beginning of “Indiana, Our Indiana” as Gorski rounded the bases.
The 115.2 mile per hour speed was tied for the highest ever recorded for a debut home run. Jake Burger hit his first home run equally hard in 2021 with the Chicago White Sox.
Gorski went 1-for-4 in his debut as the Pirates fell to the Angels 4-3.
Gorski was called up on Thursday in place of Jack Suwinski, who was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis.
Gorski played at Indiana from 2017-19. He hit .306 during his Indiana career and had 24 career home runs and 106 career RBI.
Gorski was drafted in the second round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Pirates, but his road to the big leagues was a long one.
Gorski’s rise through the Pirates system was slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic. He made it to the Triple-A level in 2022, playing one game, but after falling down the ladder a bit, Gorski became a regular at Indianapolis starting in 2024.
Gorski was the second former Indiana player to make his MLB debut this week. On Monday, pitcher Craig Yoho debuted with the Milwaukee Brewers. Yoho has made two appearances since his call-up and has struck out two batters in two innings of work.
