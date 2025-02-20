Weekend Preview: Indiana Baseball To Play In USA Baseball Round Robin
There’s snow on the ground in Bloomington, but it’s still baseball season for the Hoosiers.
Indiana travels to Cary, N.C., for three games in the USA Baseball Round Robin against Fordham, Harvard and Northwestern. There’s been a slight change to the schedule, as Friday’s game has been moved to Monday due to potential bad weather in North Carolina.
Here’s the full schedule.
- Saturday, Feb. 22: Indiana vs. Fordham, 5 p.m. ET
- Sunday, Feb. 23: Indiana vs. Harvard, 10 a.m. ET
- Monday, Feb. 24: Indiana vs. Northwestern, 11 a.m. ET
Fans can watch all three games for free on USABaseball.TV by creating an account. There will also be a radio broadcast from Ben Haller on WHCC 105.1 FM and IUHoosiers.com.
Right-handed pitcher Gavin Seebold is in line to start Saturday against Fordham. The Southern Indiana transfer allowed four runs in four innings in his Hoosier debut against UNLV, a 4-2 loss in the season opener. Seebold gave up all four runs in the first inning before settling down with three scoreless frames. The Hoosiers even outhit UNLV 9-7, but they left eight runners on base.
Fellow righty Cole Gilley is projected to start Sunday against Harvard. He’s a transfer from Indiana State, and he allowed one earned run in 5.1 innings during the Hoosiers’ 8-6 loss to Xavier in extra innings. Indiana scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings, only to allow two runs in the 10th inning.
Indiana did not list a probable starter for Monday’s game against Northwestern. Though Northwestern and Indiana are both in the Big Ten, this matchup will not count toward the league standings. Pete Haas and Aydan Decker-Petty started two games for the Hoosiers last weekend, when 16 pitchers allowed 29 earned runs across four games.
Fordham began the season in disappointing fashion, getting swept in a three-game series at No. 13 NC State. Fordham wasn’t competitive for most of the weekend, falling 11-1, 12-2 and 16-9.
Harvard did not play last weekend despite the baseball season beginning for many schools around the country. It will play for the first time in Cary, N.C. Last season, Harvard went 13-26 overall and 9-12 in Ivy League play.
Northwestern got off to a strong start to the season, winning two of three games last weekend at Long Beach State. The Wildcats began the series with a 19-6 loss, but responded with 6-2 and 4-3 victories.
Last season, Northwestern finished last in the Big Ten with a 4-20 conference record and an 18-34 overall record. The preseason Big Ten poll only ranks the top six teams, and Northwestern was not included. Hitters Jackson Freeman, Owen McElfatrick and Bennett Markinson were named “players to watch” by the league coaches.
Coach Jeff Mercer and the Hoosiers got off to a rough start to the 2025 season, losing all four games in Arizona as part of the Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic. Indiana kept it close last weekend, losing three games by two runs or fewer and two in extra innings, but came up short against UNLV twice, along with losses to Xavier and Oregon State.
Freshman first baseman Jake Hanley and Louisville transfer center fielder Korbyn Dickerson led Indiana with six and five hits on the weekend, respectively. Dickerson was one of four Hoosiers to hit a home run, along with Tyler Cerny, Joey Brenczewski and Jasen Oliver. Brenczewski had a team-high five RBI, despite starting just two of the four games.
Going into the season, Cerny, the Hoosiers’ shortstop, along with left fielder Devin Taylor and right-handed pitcher Ben Grable were named “players to watch” in the Big Ten preseason coaches poll. Indiana was picked third in the new 17-team conference. Taylor was also tabbed a second-team All-American by D1 Baseball.
While the season didn’t begin how Indiana wanted, it has a chance to get on track over the weekend before Big Ten play begins March 7 at Penn State.
