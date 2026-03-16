How Early Will Indiana Football WR Omar Cooper Jr. Go in NFL Draft?

Omar Cooper Jr. was a top 10 receiver in college football and one of the main reasons the Indiana Hoosiers were undefeated national champions. And despite having another year of college eligibility, Cooper entered the 2026 NFL Draft and is expected to hear his name called fairly early in April.



But when exactly will Cooper hear his name called, and which team will pick him? After an impressive NFL Combine further boosted his already-high draft stock, both answers have changed.



In fact, most media outlets and pundits have Cooper going late in the first round. Take ESPN's Jordan Reid or CBS's Josh Edwards, for instance. Both have Cooper going in the top 25. But is there a chance Cooper falls in the draft despite moving up on most boards?

Omar Cooper Jr. 69 REC, 937 YDS, 74 RUYDS, 14 Total TDs 2025 Season Highlights.pic.twitter.com/HKXBtPjh0N https://t.co/7siGtSGnrF — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) March 2, 2026

Stop comping Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr. outside the 1st Round



HT: 6'0

WT: 199

Arm: 30 1/4

Hand: 9 5/8



♦️69 REC, 937 yards, 13 TD (13.6 YPC)

♦️Sure-handed: 4% drop rate; 56% contested catches

♦️Vert speed; lines up outside & slot



Best YAC of the class



pic.twitter.com/8cUEwJZN1P — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) February 28, 2026

Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr. could be the STEAL of the 2026 NFL Draft.



6’0 + 204 Lbs

National Champion 🏆



69 Receptions

1,011 Scrimmage Yards

14 Touchdowns 😱



Which NFL team is the best fit for Cooper? pic.twitter.com/AkAFJaucJV — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) February 10, 2026

I think so. He had too many drops and doesn't have great size at 6 feet, 200 pounds. Not to mention, he had the best quarterback in college football throwing him the ball.



And despite leading Indiana with 69 catches and 937 yards and posting a 4.43 40-yard dash time and 37-inch vertical at the NFL Combine, Cooper does have some limitations. Plus, this year's draft has plenty of solid receivers.



That all may hurt him, and it's why I think he's going to slip in the draft.



Ultimately, I see Cooper getting taken in the second round. As for when, I've got the Seattle Seahawks taking him with the final pick of the second round (No. 64).

It wouldn't completely surprise me if another team takes Cooper earlier in the second round -- Tennessee (No. 35), Las Vegas (No. 36), New Orleans (No.42), Pittsburgh (No. 53), etc. -- but all those teams have other needs, too, apart from receiver.

Why Cooper to Seattle makes sense

First and foremost, they need to find Cooper Kupp's long-term replacement. Kupp is 32-years-old and he's not the same player he was when he won Super Bowl MVP honors with the Rams. Who knows how many more years Kupp has in him, so rather than waiting too long, Seattle should look to find that guy now.



Two, Cooper could be the perfect deep ball threat for Sam Darnold. I know the Seahawks already have a speedster in Rashid Shaheed, but he's had a hard time staying healthy. Yes, Shaheed played in every game last year, but two years ago, Shaheed missed 11 games, and the year before that, he missed three games.



And maybe most importantly, limiting Shaheed's snaps on offense could maximize his production as a return specialist, which is arguably his biggest strength.



And three, another threat at wide receiver should only make star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba that much more dangerous. Everyone knows Smith-Njigba is the guy in Seattle, but every star receiver needs help, and Cooper could be that guy for Smith-Njigba in two or three years if he develops into the type of receiver some think he can be.

And don't forget to buy the SI Indiana National Championship Cover.