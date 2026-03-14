Why Las Vegas Raiders Are Good Fit for Indiana Football QB Fernando Mendoza

The NFL Draft is less than two months away, and not a whole lot has changed on the Fernando Mendoza front. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner and College Football Playoff National Champion is still the clear-cut favorite to go No. 1 overall, and unless Las Vegas trades the top pick, it sure looks like the former Indiana football quarterback will end up with the Raiders.

This effort by Fernando Mendoza on fourth down in the National Championship Game is what champions are made of.



(🎥 @ESPNCFB)pic.twitter.com/TMabml9BxB https://t.co/XgU4fuC7c2 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 20, 2026

Fernando Mendoza in the red zone over the last two seasons:



37 Pass TD

0 INT

8 Rushing TD

pic.twitter.com/vHVvcAvTMB — Eli Hershkovich (@EliHershkovich) January 10, 2026

Breaking down what Fernando Mendoza does well 📊 pic.twitter.com/bEIRdByOZY — PFF (@PFF) February 12, 2026

But is Las Vegas really the best fit for the Indiana quarterback? Maybe not in the short-term, but when you think big-picture and long-term, Vegas is an excellent place for him to end up. Here are a couple of reasons why.

Tom Brady

Do I really need to say anything else? Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. Brady joined the Raiders as a minority owner in October of 2024 and during that time, it doesn't seem like the seven-time Super Bowl Champion was all that involved in personnel decisions.



But that's likely going to change after Las Vegas went 3-14 last year. A chance to learn from the GOAT could be the best thing for Mendoza's career, which is why he should be keeping his fingers crossed Las Vegas doesn't trade the pick and take him with the top selection.

Tom Brady is now fully involved in the Raiders’ day-to-day operations as minority owner.



GM John Spytek said everything goes through Brady, and they communicate on a daily basis.



No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza will soon have Brady as his mentor. pic.twitter.com/p0vjXDw0jf — Evan Sidery (@esidery) February 26, 2026

Fernando Mendoza says on @TheHerd that he was a huge fan of Tom Brady growing up:



“I read the TB12 book. I was always big on preparation. Because, like Tom, I’m not the biggest, I’m not the fastest, I’m not the strongest. But the edge is in the intellect and preparation.” https://t.co/4VogMUSIaJ pic.twitter.com/28IDsgpH2m — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 6, 2026

Best of all, Mendoza grew up a fan of Brady, and it sounds like Brady likes him too. This is a great match for both parties, no matter how bad the Raiders are on paper heading into the draft.

And don't forget to buy the SI Indiana National Championship Cover.

Klint Kubiak

New coach Klint Kubiak is inheriting a dumpster fire with the Raiders, but a guy with Kubiak's offensive background is exactly what Mendoza needs. Kubiak helped Sam Darnold play some of his best football down the stretch and ultimately led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl.



Kubiak knows how to get the best out of his quarterback, and not only is he the son of a former NFL coach, but he's also had a chance to call plays with multiple NFL teams. Kubiak has proven he can adapt to his quarterback's strengths, and I expect him to do exactly that, assuming the Raiders take Mendoza.

The Raiders have some offensive weapons

Even though the Raiders have a ton of holes to fix, there is some talent on the offensive side of the ball. Brock Bowers is one of the best tight ends in the game and running back Ashton Jeanty has the potential to be an All-Pro.

Brock Bowers WILL return to glory in 2026. pic.twitter.com/Zo6oExZ06A — Wyatt 🥃 (@WyattB_FF) February 19, 2026

Ashton Jeanty doing VERY little for two and a half months straight only to finally erupt against arguably the best defense in the NFL is what fantasy football is all about https://t.co/zzSbs05y4X — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) February 18, 2026

The Raiders need to drastically improve their offensive line if they're going to have any chance of being a .500 team this year, but Vegas has two franchise stars on offense already.



Adding Mendoza to the mix figures to only make them better, which is why Vegas is the perfect fit for not only Mendoza, but for Jeanty and Bowers, too.