1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers Remain College Basketball's Most Recent Undefeated Champs

The streak lives on.

No. 21 New Mexico entered the new year with a 14-0 record, but their undefeated streak came to an end on Tuesday night. Coach Richard Pitino and the Lobos were the last remaining undefeated team during the 2022-23 season, but they suffered a 71-67 loss at Fresno State. The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers were also undefeated to start 2023, but they lost 65-64 at home to Rutgers on Monday.

With New Mexico's loss, the 1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers remain college basketball's most recent undefeated national champions. Coached by Bob Knight, the Hoosiers were ranked No. 1 all season and defeated Michigan 86-68 in the 1976 national championship. Knight would go on to win two more national titles at Indiana in 1981 and 1987.

Indiana head coach Bobby Knight celebrates with forward Scott May (center) and guard Quinn Buckner (21) after winning the 1976 NCAA basketball championship. The Hoosiers beat the Wolverines 86-68. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Senior forward Scott May led Indiana with 23.5 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, earning National and Big Ten Player of the Year honors. May went on to be drafted second overall by the Chicago Bulls in the 1976 NBA Draft.

Center Kent Benson averaged 17.3 points and 8.8 rebounds and received the NCAA's Most Outstanding Player award, as Indiana defeated Saint John's, Alabama, Marquette, UCLA and Michigan in the tournament.

Benson stayed at Indiana for one more season before being drafted with the first overall pick in the 1977 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks. Along with May and Benson, Tom Abernathy, Quinn Buckner, Bob Wilkerson and Wayne Radford each played in the NBA from Indiana's 1976 national championship team.

At the time, going undefeated and winning the national championship was fairly common. It happened three times from 1972-76 and seven times from 1956-76, but it's been an elusive accomplishment ever since the Hoosiers cut down the nets in 1976.

Gonzaga was one win away from an undefeated national championship season in 2020-21 when it entered the NCAA Tournament 26-0. Coach Mark Few and the Bulldogs defeated Norfolk State, Oklahoma, Creighton, USC and UCLA to reach the national championship game, but the No. 1 seed Baylor Bears dominated Gonzaga 86-70 to end the Bulldogs' undefeated season.

Coach John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats also came close during the 2014-15 season. With nine future NBA players, highlighted by Karl-Anthony Towns and Devin Booker, Kentucky carried a 34-0 record into the NCAA tournament. Earning the No. 1 overall seed, the Wildcats defeated Hampton, Cincinnati, West Virginia and Notre Dame to reach the Final Four. But Kentucky's undefeated streak was snapped when it lost 71-64 to No. 1 seed Wisconsin.

Here are the seven undefeated national champions in men's college basketball history:

1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers (32-0)

1972-73 UCLA Bruins (30-0)

1971-72 UCLA Bruins (30-0)

1966-67 UCLA Bruins (30-0)

1963-1964 UCLA Bruins (30-0)

1956-57 North Carolina Tar Heels (32-0)

1955-56 San Francisco Dons (29-0)

