2024-25 Indiana Women's Basketball Roster
The 2024-25 Indiana women's basketball season is about to begin. Here's a look at the full roster with players' numbers, height, pictures, statistics and more.
In this story:
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The 2024-25 Indiana women's basketball season begins on Oct. 30 as the Hoosiers host Maryville in an exhibition game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The regular season begins on Nov. 2 as the Hoosiers host Brown University.
Indiana returns three starters to its lineup in 2024-25: Yarden Garzon, Chloe Moore-McNeil and Sydney Parrish. The Hoosiers added two key transfers: Shay Ciezki from Penn State and Karoline Striplin from Tennessee.
Lilly Meister could find herself in the starting lineup after Mackenzie Holmes graduated. Holmes was one of three Hoosiers not returning from the 2023-24 roster. Sara Scalia and Arielle Wisne are the others.
Here's the 2024-25 roster, with players' numbers, height, pictures, stats and more.
#1 Lexus Bargesser
- Height: 5-foot-9
- Position: Guard
- Year: Junior
- Hometown/High School: Grass Lake, Mich./Grass Lake
- 2023-24 statistics: 4.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.8 apg.
#5 Lenée Beaumont
- Height: 6-foot-1
- Position: Guard
- Year: Sophomore
- Hometown/High School: Lisle, Ill./Benet Academy
- 2023-24 statistics: 3 ppg, 0.7 rpg, 0.6 apg.
#10 Shay Ciezki
- Height: 5-foot-7
- Position: Guard
- Year: Junior
- Hometown/High School: Buffalo, N.Y./St. Mary's
- 2023-24 statistics: 11.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 2.4 apg at Penn State.
#11 Karoline Striplin
- Height: 6-foot-3
- Position: Forward
- Year: Senior
- Hometown/High School: Hartford, Ala/Geneva County
- 2023-24 statistics: 7.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 0.7 apg at Tennessee.
#12 Yarden Garzon
- Height: 6-foot-3
- Position: Guard-Forward
- Year: Junior
- Hometown/High School: Ra'anana, Israel/Ostrovsky
- 2023-24 statistics: 11.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3.1 apg.
#15 Valentyna Kadlecova
- Height: 6-foot-0
- Position: Guard
- Year: Freshman
- Hometown: Kadan, Czech Republic
- 2023-24 statistics: Did not play collegiately.
#20 Julianna LaMendola
- Height: 6-foot-1
- Position: Guard
- Year: Sophomore
- Hometown/High School: Coppell, Texas/Coppell
- 2023-24 statistics: 1.8 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 0.7 apg.
#21 Henna Sandvik
- Height: 6-foot-0
- Position: Guard
- Year: Junior
- Hometown/High School: Helsinki, Finland/Mäkelänrinne
- 2023-24 statistics: 0.9 ppg, 0.7 rpg, 0.5 apg.
#22 Chloe Moore-McNeil
- Height: 5-foot-11
- Position: Guard
- Year: Graduate student
- Hometown/High School: Greenfield, Tenn./Greenfield
- 2023-24 statistics: 10.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 5 apg.
#23 Sharnecce Currie-Jelks
- Height: 6-foot-2
- Position: Forward
- Year: Junior
- Hometown/High School: Jackson, Tenn./Southside
- 2023-24 statistics: 0.7 ppg, 0.3 rpg
#24 Sydney Fenn
- Height: 6-foot-3
- Position: Forward
- Year: Freshman
- Hometown/High School: Buffalo, N.Y./AZ Compass Prep
#31 Faith Wiseman
- Height: 6-foot-4
- Position: Forward
- Year: Freshman
- Hometown/High School: Martinsville, Ind./Indian Creek
#33 Sydney Parrish
- Height: 6-foot-2
- Position: Guard
- Year: Graduate student.
- Hometown/High School: Fishers, Ind./Hamilton Southeastern
- 2023-24 statistics: 10.8 ppg, 6 rpg, 2.3 apg.
#52 Lilly Meister
- Height: 6-foot-3
- Position: Forward
- Year: Junior
- Hometown/High School: Rochester, Minn./John Marshall
- 2023-24 statistics: 3.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 0.3 apg.
