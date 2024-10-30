Hoosiers Now

2024-25 Indiana Women's Basketball Roster

The 2024-25 Indiana women's basketball season is about to begin. Here's a look at the full roster with players' numbers, height, pictures, statistics and more.

Indiana's Chloe Moore-McNeil (22) shoots a three-pointer over Oklahoma's Reyna Scott (2) during second round NCAA action at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 25, 2024.
Indiana's Chloe Moore-McNeil (22) shoots a three-pointer over Oklahoma's Reyna Scott (2) during second round NCAA action at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 25, 2024. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The 2024-25 Indiana women's basketball season begins on Oct. 30 as the Hoosiers host Maryville in an exhibition game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The regular season begins on Nov. 2 as the Hoosiers host Brown University.

Indiana returns three starters to its lineup in 2024-25: Yarden Garzon, Chloe Moore-McNeil and Sydney Parrish. The Hoosiers added two key transfers: Shay Ciezki from Penn State and Karoline Striplin from Tennessee.

Lilly Meister could find herself in the starting lineup after Mackenzie Holmes graduated. Holmes was one of three Hoosiers not returning from the 2023-24 roster. Sara Scalia and Arielle Wisne are the others.

Here's the 2024-25 roster, with players' numbers, height, pictures, stats and more.

#1 Lexus Bargesser

Lexus Bargesser
Indiana's Lexus Bargesser (1) looks to score during the second half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, March 3, 2024. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK
  • Height: 5-foot-9
  • Position: Guard
  • Year: Junior
  • Hometown/High School: Grass Lake, Mich./Grass Lake
  • 2023-24 statistics: 4.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.8 apg.

#5 Lenée Beaumont

Lenee Beaumont
Indiana Hoosiers guard Lenee Beaumont (5) passes the ball during practice prior to their NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game at MVP Arena. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
  • Height: 6-foot-1
  • Position: Guard
  • Year: Sophomore
  • Hometown/High School: Lisle, Ill./Benet Academy
  • 2023-24 statistics: 3 ppg, 0.7 rpg, 0.6 apg.

#10 Shay Ciezki

Shay Ciezki
A posed shot of Shay Ciezki. / Indiana athletics
  • Height: 5-foot-7
  • Position: Guard
  • Year: Junior
  • Hometown/High School: Buffalo, N.Y./St. Mary's
  • 2023-24 statistics: 11.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 2.4 apg at Penn State.

#11 Karoline Striplin

Karoline Striplin
A posed shot of Karoline Striplin / Indiana athletics
  • Height: 6-foot-3
  • Position: Forward
  • Year: Senior
  • Hometown/High School: Hartford, Ala/Geneva County
  • 2023-24 statistics: 7.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 0.7 apg at Tennessee.

#12 Yarden Garzon

Yarden Garzon
Indiana Hoosiers guard Yarden Garzon (12) looks for a teammate around Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
  • Height: 6-foot-3
  • Position: Guard-Forward
  • Year: Junior
  • Hometown/High School: Ra'anana, Israel/Ostrovsky
  • 2023-24 statistics: 11.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3.1 apg.

#15 Valentyna Kadlecova

Valentyna Kadlecova.
Indiana women's basketball player Valentyna Kadlecova was announced as the newest Hoosier on Thursday. / Indiana athletics
  • Height: 6-foot-0
  • Position: Guard
  • Year: Freshman
  • Hometown: Kadan, Czech Republic
  • 2023-24 statistics: Did not play collegiately.

#20 Julianna LaMendola

Juli LaMendol
Indiana's Julianna LaMendola (20) answers questions from the media during Indiana basketball's media day at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • Height: 6-foot-1
  • Position: Guard
  • Year: Sophomore
  • Hometown/High School: Coppell, Texas/Coppell
  • 2023-24 statistics: 1.8 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 0.7 apg.

#21 Henna Sandvik

Henna Sandvik
Indiana's Henna Sandvik (21) banks in a three-pointer during the second half of the Indiana versus Michigan State women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald Times / USA TODAY NETWORK
  • Height: 6-foot-0
  • Position: Guard
  • Year: Junior
  • Hometown/High School: Helsinki, Finland/Mäkelänrinne
  • 2023-24 statistics: 0.9 ppg, 0.7 rpg, 0.5 apg.

#22 Chloe Moore-McNeil

Chloe Moore-McNeil
Indiana Hoosiers guard Chloe Moore-McNeil (22) smiles while answering a question Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, during IU men’s and women’s basketball media day at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • Height: 5-foot-11
  • Position: Guard
  • Year: Graduate student
  • Hometown/High School: Greenfield, Tenn./Greenfield
  • 2023-24 statistics: 10.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 5 apg.

#23 Sharnecce Currie-Jelks

Sharnecce Currie-Jelks
A posed shot of Indiana's Sharnecce Currie-Jelks. / Indiana athletics
  • Height: 6-foot-2
  • Position: Forward
  • Year: Junior
  • Hometown/High School: Jackson, Tenn./Southside
  • 2023-24 statistics: 0.7 ppg, 0.3 rpg

#24 Sydney Fenn

Sydney Fenn.
A posed shot of Sydney Fenn. / Indiana athletics
  • Height: 6-foot-3
  • Position: Forward
  • Year: Freshman
  • Hometown/High School: Buffalo, N.Y./AZ Compass Prep

#31 Faith Wiseman

Faith Wiseman.
A posed shot of Faith Wiseman. / Indiana athletics
  • Height: 6-foot-4
  • Position: Forward
  • Year: Freshman
  • Hometown/High School: Martinsville, Ind./Indian Creek

#33 Sydney Parrish

Sydney Parrish
Indiana's Sydney Parrish (33) directs the offense during second round NCAA action at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 25, 2024. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK
  • Height: 6-foot-2
  • Position: Guard
  • Year: Graduate student.
  • Hometown/High School: Fishers, Ind./Hamilton Southeastern
  • 2023-24 statistics: 10.8 ppg, 6 rpg, 2.3 apg.

#52 Lilly Meister

Lilly Meister
Indiana's Lilly Meister (52) shoots around Northwestern's Caileigh Walsh (10) during the first half of the Indiana versus Northwestern women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald Times / USA TODAY NETWORK
  • Height: 6-foot-3
  • Position: Forward
  • Year: Junior
  • Hometown/High School: Rochester, Minn./John Marshall
  • 2023-24 statistics: 3.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 0.3 apg.

