3 Indiana Basketball Newcomers To Watch in Looming Exhibition vs Baylor
Indiana basketball is less than a week removed from its 107-46 steamrolling of Marian University as the Hoosiers gear up for the 2025-26 campaign.
That game was nothing more than a tune-up, but this Sunday's upcoming matchup against Baylor should serve as invaluable experience against a program expected to compete for a spot atop one of the best conferences in the nation.
The Hoosiers will travel about an hour to Indianapolis to play a neutral-site scrimmage in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Considering most people aren't putting much stock into exhibition wins on the Puerto Rico trip and a NAIA school, it will be the first time IU fans witness Darian DeVries and Co. take on real competition.
There is still a lot to learn about this squad, particularly these three newcomers whose performances are worth monitoring.
3. Tayton Conerway
The JUCO product was one of IU's most significant portal additions this offseason and has showcased his defensive prowess in early exhibitions.
He tallied 10 points, six boards, and four assists last time out, but he played in less than half the game since it was a blowout all night.
When tasked with guarding difficult backcourt assignments like JJ White and Obi Agbim this weekend, fans will finally see a glimpse of the defensive stardom he displayed at Troy the past two seasons (2.9 steals per game in 2024-25).
He will need to continue excelling on both ends of the court, especially given the injuries to backcourt depth like Aleksa Ristic, Nick Dorn, and Jason Drake.
2. Lamar Wilkerson
Wilkerson was brought in to be IU's top offensive weapon this offseason, and for good reason. He averaged 20.5 points per game last year at Sam Houston State and was one of the most coveted transfers in the country.
However, Wilkerson had a bit of an off night against Marian, shooting just 3-for-8 from the field and finishing with the second-lowest point total among the Hoosiers' starting five (eight points).
That showing is nothing to be worried about, as he still contributed on the floor in many different ways.
But ideally, IU would like its top scorer to get back on track in order to take down the Bears.
1. Trent Sisley
Sisley was the star of the show against Marian and has given the Hoosiers reasons to get excited about him.
The Santa Claus, Indiana, native came off the bench but led the Hoosiers with 27 minutes played and tied Tucker DeVries for a game-high 23 points. He added eight rebounds and assisted three baskets, knocking down 8-of-10 field goal attempts and all four of his 3-point tries.
However, he'll need to prove he can put up similar production vs. a much tougher defensive unit and not just weaker competition.
Sisley is still a freshman with plenty of room to grow, so this exhibition matchup doesn't necessarily hold much weight, but another strong outing will only earn him more trust with Coach DeVries.