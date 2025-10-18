Indiana Basketball Overpowers Marian in Exhibition Behind 3-Point Shooting Barrage
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — As he trotted back to Indiana men's basketball's huddle and gave a brief jaw to Marian University's bench, Tayton Conerway moved with energy fit for the situation.
The Hoosiers led Marian 31-4, and Conerway had just capped a 23-0 run with a corner 3-pointer. Indiana never slow down, racing past Marian 107-46 in the Hoosiers' exhibition opener Friday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington.
Indiana held a 67-22 advantage entering the halftime locker room, and the Hoosiers eclipsed the 100-point mark with 4:44 remaining in the game. Indiana shot 58.2% from the field, 50% from distance and 60.9% at the free throw line.
In coach Darian DeVries' first game at the helm in Bloomington, the Hoosiers made 15 3-pointers, which exceeds their highest regular season mark under each of their previous two coaching staffs.
Senior forward Tucker DeVries and freshman forward Trent Sisley tied for the team lead in scoring, each notching 23 points. Sisley went 8 for 10 from the field and made each of his four 3-point attempts, while DeVries was 7-for-9 shooting, including a 5-of-7 effort from beyond the arc. DeVries, who also had a team-best six assists, scored Indiana's first nine points, and he had 17 points midway through the first half.
Three other Hoosiers reached double figures. Senior forward Sam Alexis had a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double, while Conerway and senior forward Reed Bailey each added 10 points. Conerway grabbed six rebounds and dished four assists.
Indiana tallied 27 assists to just 10 turnovers and averaged 1.574 points per possession.
The Hoosiers buried 12 first-half 3-pointers, which matched their regular season high in 2024-25, and entered the locker room averaging 1.97 points per possession.
Some of Indiana's success came from size, length and athletic advantage. Marian has only two players listed 6-foot-9 or taller, and both are freshmen. The Hoosiers outrebounded Marian 54-21, and the Knights' offense struggled creating space and quality looks. Indiana made 18 shots classified as layups or dunks.
But the Hoosiers also made hustle plays, which Darian DeVries said Thursday was a focal point entering the game.
Leading 58-17 with just over two minutes in the first half, Tucker DeVries pursued a loose ball into the backcourt, hitting the deck and tossing it toward the other wing. The ball became lose again, but senior guard Conor Enright dove and deflected it off a Marian player. DeVries made a 3-pointer moments later.
The Hoosiers never trailed, and they played an enthusiastic, fast-paced brand of basketball — with a 3-point shooting effort fans haven't seen since December 2016, three coaching staffs and many moons ago.
Indiana returns to action at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26, in an exhibition game against Baylor at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.