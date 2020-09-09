SI.com
HoosiersNow
ACC Coaches Propose 'All-Inclusive' 2021 NCAA Tournament

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — There's still uncertainty about how the college basketball season will be played, whether it will be conference-only or include nonconference games, whether it will be played in bubbles or not, but there's one things fans want more than anything, and that's an NCAA Tournament.

How they get there will remain a mystery, but two years without March Madness seems unfathomable.

Ideas on how to have a season are going to be thrown out every week, but on Wednesday, coaches from the ACC proposed an idea that has college basketball fans in an uproar.

The ACC coaches are proposing an all-inclusive 2021 NCAA Tournament, and they reportedly finished a call together and voted unanimously on it.

Louisville head coach Chris Mack provided some explanation for the idea on Twitter, stating that "The ability to incentive the regular season without mandating a select number of non-conference and conference games provides options and flexibility for all member institutions."

Many believe that would make the regular season pointless if all 353 Division I schools would make the NCAA Tournament. Others believe it's fair considering the uncertainty for the season.

Either way, it appears like an all-inclusive NCAA Tournament will be a talking point for the next few weeks as the NCAA tries to come up with a concrete plan for the season.

Most recent rumors still have the NCAA hoping to start the season on Nov. 25.

The Final Four and National Championship games this season are supposed to be in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

