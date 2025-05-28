A.J. Moye Joins Sherron Wilkerson In Pairing Of Former Hoosiers At Jeffersonville
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana basketball-Jeffersonville High School link was already strong with former Hoosier Sherron Wilkerson as head coach of the Red Devils. Now another former Indiana player will be associated with the far southern Indiana school.
A.J. Moye, who played at Indiana from 2000-04, was named Jeffersonville’s athletic director on Monday. The Greater Clark County Schools Board of Trustees made the announcement.
“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome A.J. Moye back to Southern Indiana and the Red Devil family,” Jeffersonville principal Pam Hall said in a press release.
Moye, who was a member of Indiana’s 2002 national runner-up team, was most recently an assistant coach at Valparaiso. He spent one year on head coach Roger Powell’s staff.
Before his stint at Valparaiso, Moye was a high school assistant coach in California as well as a trainer who played a role in the development of NBA stars like DeMar Derozan and Markelle Fultz.
Moye averaged 6.1 points and 3.9 rebounds at Indiana and started 33 of the 129 games he played. He is best remembered for blocking a shot by Duke’s Carlos Boozer in Indiana’s upset win over the Blue Devils in the Sweet 16 of the 2002 NCAA Tournament.
Moye’s professional playing career came to a halt in 2010 when he suffered a stroke after an on-court practice collision with a teammate while playing in Germany. Moye recovered after a long convalescence.
Moye and Wilkerson were not teammates at Indiana, but Wilkerson has been a runaway success at his high school alma mater.
Wilkerson coached the Red Devils to the Class 4A state championship with a 67-66 overtime victory over favored Fishers – a team that had won 43 games in a row going into the state title game. Wilkerson was a player when Jeffersonville won its last state title in 1993.
Wilkerson played at Indiana from 1993-96. He played 45 games and averaged 4.8 points for the Hoosiers. He played the most during his freshman season, when he played 28 games. It was during his freshman season that he and Indiana coach Bob Knight bumped heads when Knight was angry at Wilkerson during a timeout in a game against Michigan State.
Wilkerson has coached high school basketball in Indiana since 2009. He's had stops at Indianapolis Herron School, Madison Shawe Memorial, Madison Consolidated and Logansport before he arrived at Jeffersonville in 2022.
Wilkerson is 57-22 as Jeffersonville's head coach. According to the IHSAA, Wilkerson is the sixth person to win a state title as a player and coach at his alma mater. He is the 25th person to coach his alma mater to a state championship.
