3 Instant Takeaways from Indiana Basketball's 73-64 Loss at Minnesota

Indiana men's basketball's undefeated start to the season came to a close Wednesday, as the No. 22 Hoosiers (7-1, 0-1 Big Ten) suffered a 73-64 loss to Minnesota (5-4, 1-0 Big Ten) at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

Minnesota hadn't defeated Indiana in Minneapolis since February of 2019. The Hoosiers, in coach Darian DeVries' first Big Ten game, entered the contest as 10.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings, and led by 8 points with just under five minutes remaining in the first half.

But the Golden Gophers stormed back to draw even at halftime, and Minnesota, which led by 10 minutes with less than four and a half minutes remaining, survived Indiana's late-game push to emerge victorious at home.

Here are three quick takeaways from the Hoosiers' first loss of the season, one that prompted a court storming in Minneapolis.

Indiana's offense has season-worst performance

Minnesota entered Wednesday as a middle-of-the-road defensive team, holding opponents to 68.4 points per game while allowing makes on 43.1% of field goals and 38.5% of triples.

Indiana struggled mightily in Minneapolis. The Hoosiers scored a season-low 64 points and shot only 22 of 55, a 40% clip, from the field, which marked their second-worst mark this campaign. Indiana went 8-for-29 shooting from distance, only the second time this season it's shot below 30% from beyond the arc.

The Hoosiers were 12-for-20 shooting at the foul stripe, a season-worst 60% rate.

Senior guards Tayton Conerway and Lamar Wilkerson paced the Hoosiers in scoring, notching 18 and 15 points, respectively. Senior forward Sam Alexis added 10 points on 5-for-7 shooting.

Rebounding problems resurface

DeVries acknowledged early in the summer his team battled size questions, and DeVries has reiterated his stance several times since. DeVries has also mentioned ways — body positioning and effort among them — to minimize size deficiencies on the glass.

But the Hoosiers routinely battled rebounding issues during their non-conference slate, and they struggled again grabbing boards Wednesday in Minneapolis.

The Golden Gophers outrebounded Indiana, 40-25, and Minnesota turned 10 offensive rebounds into 14 second-chance points. The Hoosiers mustered only 7 second-chance points. Minnesota dominated the boards in the second half, grabbing 23 rebounds to Indiana's 10.

Looking for a positive in a Quad 3 loss? Indiana's resilience shows up again

Minnesota lost three consecutive games entering Wednesday, falling to San Francisco, Stanford and Santa Clara. Indiana, ranked and undefeated, was heavily favored. Don't get it twisted: This isn't, as things stand, a quality loss by any means — it's currently a Quad 3 defeat.

But for those looking for positives, the Hoosiers fought through the final whistle. They pulled within 3 points with two minutes remaining before their offense fell flat.

Indiana showed glimpses of resiliency during double-digit comeback wins in Puerto Rico and again in a similar deficit during an October exhibition vs. Baylor. The trait re-emerged Wednesday.

The Hoosiers are seasoned and understand the motives behind playing a full 40 minutes. As DeVries tries to instill a foundation built on effort, energy and competitiveness, resilience is an integral piece to the fabric.

Indiana returns to action at 2 p.m. Saturday against No. 6 Louisville at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.