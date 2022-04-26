Andy Katz Says Indiana Could Be Big Ten Favorite With Return of Trayce Jackson-Davis

The reshuffling of rosters due to the transfer portal and NBA Draft decisions is far from over, but if one thing is certain, the return of a potential All-American big man would be a major boost for any college basketball team.

Mike Woodson has recruited the nation's fifth-ranked incoming freshman class, he's secured the returns Race Thompson and Jordan Geronimo, but the biggest domino is still yet to fall. Trayce Jackson-Davis declared for the NBA Draft on April 9 while maintaining his eligibility. Jackson-Davis has until June 1 to withdraw his name from the draft.

Indiana has bulked up its front court this offseason in case Jackson-Davis goes pro. Thompson, Geronimo, five-star freshman Malik Reneau, four-star freshman Kaleb Banks and Logan Duncomb, a former four-star and top-100 recruit, form Indiana's front court depth chart. But the potential return of Jackson-Davis has Big Ten Network analyst Andy Katz very optimistic about the 2022-2023 Hoosiers.

"If [Jackson-Davis] comes back, I know will reshuffle my rankings and probably have Indiana at No. 1 in the Big Ten," Katz said.

For an Indiana team that finished ninth in the Big Ten last year and hasn't won a Big Ten regular season title since 2016, that would be a major turnaround for Woodson in his second season as head coach. Jackson-Davis was a preseason first-team All-American last season, but wasn't named to any of the three All-American teams at the end of the season.

But aside from National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe, who is returning to Kentucky, the remaining 14 players named to the first, second or third-team All-American for the 2021-2022 season have declared for the draft. Because of this, Katz said Jackson-Davis has a legitimate shot at being a first or second-team All-American during his fourth year of college. North Carolina's Armando Bacot is also a front runner for preseason first-team All-American after a run to the National Championship game.

Michigan's Hunter Dickinson and Purdue's Zach Edey both announced they will return to college, giving Jackson-Davis some serious competition in the Big Ten. Jackson-Davis struggled against Edey in Indiana's win over Purdue, dealing with foul trouble and scoring just four points and one rebound. In West Lafayette, Jackson-Davis scored 15 points with six rebounds in a loss.

Michigan ran Indiana out of Assembly Hall in January behind 25 points and nine rebounds from Dickinson, but the Hoosiers found revenge in the Big Ten Tournament when Jackson-Davis scored 24 points with eight rebounds in Indiana's 17-point comeback win.

If Jackson-Davis does return, playing well against the other premier forwards in the Big Ten would show NBA scouts that the Indiana big man in ready for the pros. Woodson talked about Jackson-Davis adding a jump shot last offseason, which never came to fruition, but that would certainly make Jackson-Davis more attractive to NBA teams.

Almost all NBA Draft projections have Jackson-Davis in the second round, leaving the Greenwood, Ind. native with a tough decision.

