Indiana's Jordan Geronimo Announces Return for 2022-23 Season

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Even though he never entered the NCAA transfer portal and never hinted that he was thinking about leaving Indiana, Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo announced on social media Sunday that he was returning to play for the Hoosiers in 2022-23.

"Let's get to it. I'm back,'' Geronimo said.

Geronimo, a 6-foot-6 sophomore from Newark, N.J., just completed his second season with the Hoosiers, and was an important piece off the bench for Mike Woodson.

He played in 34 of Indiana's 35 games, averaging 12.6 minutes per outing. He averaged 4.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. He scored in double figures four times, and had a season-high 15 points in Indiana's NCAA Tournament victory over Wyoming.

Geronimo's primary role was to substitute for Race Thompson at the power forward spot. He is an excellent rebounder, especially on the offensive end. He started to add some perimeter pieces to his game this year as well, making 9-of-29 three-point attempts for a .310 average.

The goal in the offseason is for him to improve his ball-handling skills and perimeter defense so he can also play more of a small forward role as well during the 2022-23 season. That would give Woodson and his staff much more flexibility in their substitution patterns.

The battle for playing time among the forwards will be interesting,. The big question mark, of course, revolves around the status of junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, the team's leading scorer and rebounder. He has entered his name in the 2022 NBA Draft, but has not hired an agent, so he can return. He has until June 1 to decide.

Race Thompson has already announced that he is returning for a sixth season. We've yet to hear from senior Miller Kopp, who has a year of eligibility remaining, and there are also two incoming freshmen — 6-8 standouts Malik Reneau and Kaleb Banks — who come to Bloomington with terrific prep resumes and want to make an instant impact on the program.

Freshman forward Logan Duncomb, who saw limited playing time a year, might factor into the equation as well.

Related stories on Indiana basketball