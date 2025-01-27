AP Top 25 Poll: Indiana's Upcoming Schedule Filled With Ranked Opponents
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The AP Top 25 Poll hasn't been directly relevant to Indiana in recent weeks, and that's still the case after falling to 14-7 overall and 5-5 in Big Ten play with Sunday's 79-78 loss to Maryland at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. But the Hoosiers' remaining schedule is loaded with ranked opponents.
Indiana has 10 regular season games remaining, five of which will be played against teams that made the latest AP Top 25 Poll, released Monday afternoon. That gives the Hoosiers plenty of opportunities to pick up much-needed wins against quality opponents, but it also creates a daunting upcoming slate.
That begins Friday at No. 10 Purdue, which bounced back from a 73-70 home loss to Ohio State on Tuesday by blowing out Michigan 91-64 Friday at Mackey Arena. The Hoosiers then play No. 17 Wisconsin at the Kohl Center, where they have not won since 1998.
The next four games are particularly challenging. After No. 10 Purdue and No. 17 Wisconsin, Indiana has a home game on Feb. 8 against Michigan, which fell from No. 21 to No. 26 after losing at Purdue, followed by a trip to No. 7 Michigan State on Feb. 11. The Hoosiers' final six Big Ten regular season games currently feature two ranked opponents, a home game against No. 10 Purdue on Feb. 23 and a trip to No. 18 Oregon on March 4.
Indiana entered the season with high expectations, ranked No. 17 in the nation in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll. The Hoosiers were ranked in the first four polls, peaking at No. 14, but they fell out after going 1-2 in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. Indiana received votes the following six weeks, but were completely removed from consideration after an 85-60 loss at Iowa on Jan. 11.
Around the country, Auburn received every first-place vote and remained the nation's No. 1 team for the third straight week after defeating No. 6 Tennessee 53-51. Duke stayed at No. 2 after extending its win streak to 13 games.
Here's the full poll.
1. Auburn (18-1)
2. Duke (17-2)
3. Iowa State (17-2)
4. Alabama (17-3)
5. Florida (18-2)
6. Houston (16-3)
7. Michigan State (17-2)
8. Tennessee (17-3)
9. Marquette (17-3)
10. Purdue (16-5)
11. Kansas (14-5)
12. Kentucky (14-5)
13. Texas A&M (15-5)
14. Mississippi State (16-4)
15. St. John's (17-3)
16. Oregon (16-4)
17. Wisconsin (16-4)
18. Illinois (14-6)
19. Memphis (16-4)
20. Missouri (16-4)
21. Louisville (15-5)
22. Texas Tech (15-4)
23. Ole Miss (15-5)
24. Vanderbilt (16-4)
25. UConn (14-6)
Others receiving votes: Michigan 129, Maryland 116, Utah St. 99, Clemson 92, Arizona 47, Saint Mary's 45, Gonzaga 34, Texas 22, Creighton 12, Baylor 8, New Mexico 4, VCU 4, West Virginia 3, Oklahoma 2, Bradley 1, UCLA 1.
