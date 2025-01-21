Mike Woodson Shares Update On Injured Hoosiers Malik Reneau, Bryson Tucker
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Hoosiers are dealing with injuries ahead of Wednesday's 7 p.m. ET game at Northwestern.
Indiana junior power forward Malik Reneau has not played since suffering a right knee injury Jan. 2 against Rutgers, and freshman wing Bryson Tucker missed Friday's game at Ohio State after dislocating his right pinkie finger during practice.
Indiana coach Mike Woodson discussed their status for Wednesday's game.
"Well, a lot's going to depend on Malik today. He worked some yesterday," Woodson said Tuesday morning. "Tucker worked a little yesterday. So I'll gauge it today. We got a 12 o'clock practice before we take off, so I'll get a better feel of where Malik and Bryson is at this point."
Tucker appeared in all 18 games prior to injury, logging 18.4 minutes per game off the bench. The 6-foot-7 freshman is averaging 6.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per game while shooting 37.9% from the field, 6.3% from 3-point range and 73.3% from the free throw line.
Reneau had been leading Indiana in scoring at 14.1 points per game prior to his injury, but he has effectively missed the last six games after going down on the second possession against Rutgers. Indiana has a 4-2 record in that stretch, with wins over Rutgers, Penn State, USC and Ohio State, and a pair of 25-point losses to Iowa and Illinois.
Indiana senior wing Luke Goode has stepped into the starting role in Reneau's absence, and he's given the Hoosiers an offensive boost. Over the last six games, Goode is averaging 12.6 points per game while shooting 16-for-30, or 53.3%, from 3-point range. He scored a career-high 23 points on 4-for-7 3-point shooting in the win at Ohio State.
Woodson has not yet determined how Reneau's potential return will affect his lineup decisions. Regardless of who starts and who comes off the bench, he's been pleased with Goode's recent play.
"I don't know what I'm going to do yet, as far as [the starting lineup] is concerned," Woodson said Tuesday. "But Goode had some of the same looks early in the season that he was struggling to make, and you know, he's found his rhythm. The other night he was bigger than ever. It was the most points he's ever scored in a college game, and I tip my hat to him because he works."
"He comes to work every day. He helps lead. He does everything you want in a player, and you expect that because he's a senior. He's been around. He's done it at Illinois, and so we expect him to do it here. So I'm very pleased in terms of how he's been playing and we're gonna need him to continue to grow and play at that level to help us win games."
In addition to Reneau and Tucker's injuries, sophomore guard Gabe Cupps remains out indefinitely with a knee injury. He has not played since Nov. 29 against Providence. Redshirt freshman guard Jakai Newton has also not played in 15 games this season, though he logged four minutes Jan. 14 against Illinois.
