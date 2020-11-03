SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

Archie Miller Joins A.J. Guyton on House of Hoosier Podcast

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Archie Miller joined A.J. Guyton's House of Hoosier Podcast this week to talk all things Indiana basketball and his upbringing.

Miller talked about growing up in the Miller household, surrounded by football and basketball in western Pennsylvania.

Miller's dad was a basketball coach. Both Archie and his brother Sean played basketball, and even one of his sisters played basketball in college.

"We were in a household where basketball became the number one priority."

Miller said when he looks back on it, he's happy he was able to spend so much time with his dad on the road.

He said his favorite thing in the world was to be on the basketball court.

"I didn't see myself coaching until I was late in my college career. It was a great experience, and looking back on it, I wouldn't change it for the world."

On playing against Kobe Bryant

Miller's dad was coaching the McDonald's All-American game in 1996, and the game was in Pittsburgh.

Kobe Bryant was one of the All-Americans, and some players were going to be showing up later in the week to practice, so they needed extra guys to run on the court with.

Miller got into the car one morning and drove to practice with his dad. He was watching the practice, they needed some more guys and his dad told him to get on the court.

"Breakaway layup, and they are running back like a 2-on-1, Kobe had the ball coming down the right sideline," Miller said. "He like put out a stiff arm, basically palmed my head and dunked the ball. He said, 'You gotta watch it little fella or else you're gonna get hurt out there.'"

Seven questions from Hoosiers fans

1. Favorite place to eat in Bloomington? Miller said Bloomington is an underrated food town, and if there's one place people should go to, it's Little Zagreb.

2. What surprised you the most when you arrived on campus? "The campus itself. Unbelievable... It's picturesque everywhere you turn."

3. Who was your first IU commit? "My first commit probably would have been Race Thompson. I think Race Thompson was the first guy we got. I'm glad we got him. He's an unbelievable kid."

4. Loudest place to coach at outside of Assembly Hall? "In the Big Ten, Purdue's obviously one of the toughest environments. I think the Breslin Center speaks for itself. It's a great place to play as well. Road environments overall, though, since I've been at Indiana, the night we played at Cameron (Duke) a couple years ago with Zion and those guys, they got it jumping in there real early... But I will say this, the most impressive building I've been in on game night is Assembly Hall."

5. What's the most interesting fan encounter you've had so far? "To be honest, I don't think I've had really that bad fan encounters during my coaching time. I had a few has a player."

6. What is your most memorable moment at IU so far? "I would say we had a lot of good wins. I would say, without me realizing it probably, I would take the Michigan State game at home a year ago."

7. Who's on your Mount Rushmore of college basketball coaches? Bob Knight, Dean Smith, Coach K (Mike Krzyzewski) and Coach Wooden (John Wooden).

You can listen to the full podcast HERE.

Part two of Guyton's conversation with Miller will be out later this week.

Related Stories:

  • GUYTON, ALFORD RETELL BOB KNIGHT STORIES: A.J. Guyton and Steve Alford tell Bob Knight stories on the House of Hoosier podcast. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA TO OPEN SEASON AGAINST TENNESSEE TECH: Indiana will open the 2020-21 college basketball season against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 25. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA TO PLAY FLORIDA STATE: The Hoosiers will go to Tallahassee this season for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. CLICK HERE
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Breaking: Wisconsin Forced to Cancel Saturday's Game With Purdue

For the second week in a row, Big Ten West favorite Wisconsin will not be able to play its scheduled game, this time against Purdue. Now their entire season might be in jeopardy.

Tom Brew

Coaching Is the Family Business for Former Michigan QB Turned Indiana OC Nick Sheridan

Being a coach's son helped Nick Sheridan as a quarterback way back in the day, and being a former Michigan quarterback has helped him in his new role as Indiana's offensive coordinator. He takes on his old school Saturday, but there are no loyalty issues in the Sheridan family.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Daily (Nov. 3): Justin Fields' Odds to Win Heisman Trophy on the Rise

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has been playing great through the Buckeyes' first two wins, and with Clemson's Trevor Lawrence sidelined with COVID-19, his odds of winning the Heisman Trophy are increasing.

Tom Brew

Indiana's 2020 College Football Schedule

There are plenty of challenges on Indiana's football schedule in 2020, and they start immediately with a tough season opener against Penn State.

Tom Brew

Because It's 2020, Indiana Football Has Actually Entered College Football Playoff Conversation

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde broke down the candidates for the fourth and final College Football Playoff spot on Monday, and he's got Indiana — yes, that Indiana — on his list.

Tom Brew

Points Spreads: Unbeaten Indiana Still an Underdog to Michigan

Indiana is the higher-ranked team and has the better overall record coming into Saturday's game with Michigan in Bloomington, but it's the Wolverines who are still the favorites on online gambling sites and casinos.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Once Penix Hits His Stride, Indiana's Offense Takes Off in Win over Rutgers

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. got off to a slow start for the second straight week, but once he got rolling, there was no stopping Indiana's offense in a 37-21 win over Rutgers.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Power Rankings, Week 2: A Stunning Order After Ohio State

There are only four teams with 2-0 records in the Big Ten, and three of them are surprising. That's why the Week 2 power rankings will generate plenty of debate.

Tom Brew

No. 17 Indiana Topples Rutgers For 2nd Straight Win

After a slow start, Indiana's offense kicked into high gear and beat upstart Rutgers, winning 37-21 for its second straight victory in this shortened Big Ten season.

Tom Brew

Rankings Outrage: Michael Penix's Game-Winning Dive Only No. 7 On ESPN's Top-10 List

When Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. dove from the 5-yard line to score on a 2-point conversion to give the Hoosiers an upset victory, many called it the play of the year. But ESPN's SportsCenter only had it at No. 7 on its "Plays of the Month'' for October.

Tom Brew

by

Brian Motter