Here's What Archie Miller Said on His Radio Show Monday Night

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Archie Miller joined Don Fischer Monday night for his weekly radio show called "Inside IU Basketball with Archie Miller."

Miller recapped Indiana's past week of games and previewed the upcoming Big Ten Tournament.

Below are some highlights of what Miller had to say on the show:

On the losses to Michigan State and Purdue:

"I thought we played tooth-and-nail for 40 minutes in both of them."

Miller said he feels like the team has lost some confidence and thinks they are shooting the ball hoping it will go in rather than shooting it with some purpose.

He said they need to build the team's confidence in these upcoming four days before the Big Ten Tournament, and what he hopes for is it will only take one game to snap out of the slump.

On the technical foul given during the Purdue game:

"It was completely uncalled for."

Miller thought at that specific point in the game, he was disappointed by the call. He thought they could've given a warning at some point in the game if the officials thought Indiana's bench was acting out of turn.

"I thought the technical foul was unwarranted."

He also admits that even though he didn't agree with it, he knows his staff also has to do their part to make sure it doesn't happen again.

On Race Thompson and Armaan Franklin:

After Thompson needed a procedure on his face before the Purdue game, he rolled an ankle in the second half against the Boilermakers.

Injuries are mounting up for Thompson, and Miller said he will be day-to-day heading into the Big Ten Tournament.

"If he can play, he's definitely gonna play."

As for Franklin, he still hasn't taken the practice floor with the team yet. Miller says they'll see how Franklin does this week.

"I know he'd like to play, but he doesn't feel comfortable right now."

On playing Rutgers for a third time:

Miller thinks Rutgers has given Indiana the most problems over the last couple of years, which he attributes to the physicality and defensive prowess of their guards.

The defensive-minded Miller admitted that Thursday's game is "going to start with our offense."

Limiting turnovers will be key for Indiana, and he knows they'll have to establish the inside game, which has been difficult with Myles Johnson on Jackson-Davis.

"I feel like when our team has had some time to really absorb things, we've been at our best, so hopefully this is one of which we can really absorb in what we're trying to do."

Miller knows what's at stake in the Big Ten Tournament, and he thinks there will be plenty of opportunities for the Hoosiers this week.

You can listen to the full show below:

Related Stories on Indiana Basketball: