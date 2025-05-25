Based On Current Big Ten Rosters, Indiana Sits On Top In 3-Point Depth, Production
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – On Friday, Hoosiers On SI wrote about the 3-point production that Indiana men’s basketball coach Darian DeVries has brought on to the Indiana roster.
Depending on whether you count Luke Goode and Anthony Leal, who may or may not be back for the Hoosiers, the players DeVries brought aboard account for 49.8 or 56.4 points from 3-point range at their respective schools.
Whether you count Goode and Leal is moot as far as how Indiana compares to its Big Ten competition.
Indiana has far more firepower from long range than any other Big Ten team has on their current rosters – by far.
The next-closest team to Indiana in 3-point production on the roster is Nebraska. Counting Rienk Mast’s 2024 production – he missed the 2025 season due to injury – the Cornhuskers have 33 points of 3-point production on their roster.
That puts Indiana 16.8 points from 3-point range ahead of Nebraska. Some Big Ten teams don’t have 16.8 points of 3-point production on their entire returning rosters.
It doesn’t stop there. Three of the players DeVries brought to the Hoosiers – Lamar Wilkerson, Tucker DeVries and Nick Dorn – averaged more points per game from 3-point range than any other player did on the rest of the Big Ten rosters.
Wilkerson averaged 10.2 points from 3-point range at Sam Houston, DeVries averaged 9.9 in a truncated season at West Virginia and Dorn averaged nine points per game at Elon.
The next closest in 3-point production is Minnesota’s Bobby Durkin. He produced 8.4 points at Davidson as a teammate of new Hoosier Reed Bailey.
There are provisos to these comparisons. Obviously, not all of these players are going to produce at the same rate when on the same rosters. Not every roster is set, either. Some teams will add more shooters or get players back (Wednesday is the deadline) who tested their value in the NBA Draft.
What these numbers do unequivocally demonstrate is depth of shooting. Indiana will rarely be without proven shooters on the floor. Very often, every Hoosier on the floor will be able to shoot. Indiana will stretch opposing defenses to the limit.
Here’s the breakdown of what all Big Ten teams have in terms of 3-point firepower on their rosters. Numbers reflect 3-point scoring average per game.
Indiana (49.8 or 56.4)
Lamar Wilkerson 10.2 at Sam Houston
Tucker DeVries 9.9 at West Virginia
Nick Dorn 9.0 at Elon
Jasai Miles 7.2 at North Florida
Jason Drake 3.6 at Drexel
Tayton Conerway 3.3 at Troy
Conor Enright 3.3 at DePaul
Reed Bailey 1.5 at Davidson
Josh Harris 1.2 at North Florida
Sam Alexis 0.6 at Florida
With Luke Goode and Anthony Leal:
Luke Goode 5.7
Anthony Leal 0.9
Nebraska (33)
Connor Essegian 6.6
Jamarques Lawrence 5.7 at Rhode Island
Pryce Sandfort 5.1 at Iowa
Kendall Blue 4.8 at St. Thomas
Rienk Mast 3.9 (2024, injured in 2025)
Ugnius Jarusevicius 2.4 at Central Michigan
Berke Buyuktuncel 2.1
Sam Hoiberg 1.8
Cale Jacobsen 0.6
Wisconsin (31.5)
Austin Rapp 8.1 at Portland
Nick Boyd 5.1 at San Diego State
John Blackwell 4.8
Braeden Carrington 4.5 at Tulsa
Andrew Rohde 4.2 at Virginia
Nolan Winter 2.7
Jack Janicki 1.2
Jack Robison 0.6
Isaac Gard 0.3
Minnesota (24.9)
Bobby Durkin 8.4 at Davidson
BJ Omot 4.5 at California
Chansey Willis Jr. 4.2 at Western Michigan
Jaylen Crocker-Johnson 2.7 at Colorado State
Isaac Asuma 2.4
Langston Reynolds 1.5 at Northern Colorado
Chance Stephens 1.2 at Maryland
Iowa (24.6)
Brendan Hausen 8.1 at Kansas State
Bennett Stirtz 5.4 at Drake
Alvaro Folguerias 3.9 at Robert Morris
Cooper Koch 2.7
Ashton Williamson 2.4 at FIU
Isaia Howard 1.5 at Drake
Tavion Banks 0.3 at Drake
Kael Combs 0.3 at Drake
Illinois (23.7)
Ben Humrichous 5.4
Tomislav Ivisic 5.1
Andrej Stojakovic 4.2 at California
Zvonimir Ivisic 3.9 at Arkansas
Kylan Boswell 3
Jake Davis 2.1
USC (23.7)
Rodney Rice 6.6 at Maryland
Jaden Brownell 5.4 at Samford
Chad Baker-Mazara 4.8 at Auburn
Jordan Marsh 4.2 at UNC-Asheville
Amarion Dickerson 1.8 at Robert Morris
Jacob Cofie 0.9 at Virginia
Northwestern (22.8)
Max Green 6.9 at Holy Cross
Jayden Reid 5.4 at South Florida
Nick Martinelli 3.0
K.J. Windham 2.7
Jordan Clayton 2.1
Justin Mullins 1.5
Angelo Ciaravino 0.9
Arrinten Page 0.3 at Cincinnati
UCLA (22.8)
Jamar Brown 6.9 at Kansas City
Skyy Clark 4.2
Tyler Bilodeau 3.6
Eric Dailey Jr. 3
Donovan Dent 2.4 at New Mexico
Xavier Booker 1.5 at Michigan State
Trent Perry 1.2
Ohio State (19.8)
John Mobley Jr. 7.2
Bruce Thornton 5.4
Brandon Noel 3.6 at Wright State
Christoph Tilly 1.5 at Santa Clara
Devin Royal 1.5
Taison Chatman 0.6
Purdue (18.9)
Braden Smith 6.9
Fletcher Loyer 6.3
C.J. Cox 2.7
Gicarri Harris 1.8
Raleigh Burgess 0.6
Trey Kaufman-Renn 0.3
Oscar Cluff 0.3 at South Dakota State
Maryland (18.3)
Isaiah Watts 6.0 at Washington State
David Coit 4.2 at Kansas
Elijah Saunders 3.3 at Virginia
Myles Rice 2.4 at Indiana
Tafara Gapere 1.2
Solomon Washington 0.9 at Texas A&M
Rakease Passmore 0.3 at Kansas
Washington (18)
Quimari Peterson 8.1 at East Tennessee State
Wesley Yates III 4.8 at USC
Jacob Ognacevic 4.2 at Lipscomb
Zoom Diallo 0.6
Bryson Tucker 0.3 at Indiana
Michigan State (14.7)
Trey Fort 7.2 at Samford
Kaleb Glenn 4.2 at Florida Atlantic
Jaxon Kohler 1.5
Jeremy Fears Jr. 1.2
Coen Carr 0.3
Kur Teng 0.3
Oregon (14.4)
TK Simpkins 6.3 at Elon
Jackson Shelstad 5.7
Kwame Evans Jr. 1.2
Jamari Phillips 0.9
Devon Pryor 0.3 at Texas
Rutgers (11.1)
Tariq Francis 7.8 at NJIT
Dylan Grant 1.5
Jamichael Davis 1.2
Darren Buchanan Jr. 0.6 at George Washington
Michigan (7.5)
Elliott Cadeau 2.4 at North Carolina
Yaxel Lendeborg 2.1 at UAB
L.J. Cason 1.5
Roddy Gayle Jr. 1.5
Penn State (6.0)
Freddie Dilione V 2.7
Josh Reed 1.8 at Cincinnati
Dominick Stewart 1.5
