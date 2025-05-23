A Deep Dive Into The Numbers Reveals Indiana's Potential 3-Point Potency In 2026
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – New Indiana men’s basketball coach Darian DeVries has emphasized 3-point shooting in rebuilding the Hoosiers’ roster through the transfer portal.
If you extrapolate a players’ average amount of 3-point shots made in the 2025 season to a point average, the only player DeVries added that didn’t provide at least one point from 3-point range is ex-Florida post player Sam Alexis. He averaged 0.6 points from 3-point range.
Everyone else added by DeVries exceeded an average of one point per game from 3-point range, and many did so by a wide margin.
Ex-Sam Houston guard Lamar Wilkerson averaged 10.2 points from 3-point range. Before he hurt his shoulder, Tucker DeVries averaged 9.9 from long range at West Virginia. Nick Dorn averaged an even nine points from beyond the arc at Elon.
If you add up the points Indiana’s transfers averaged from 3-point range alone, the total is 49.8. That’s some serious firepower from beyond the arc.
Add Luke Goode and Anthony Leal into the mix – both are trying to get waivers to earn another year of eligibility – and you can boost Indiana’s 3-point production to 56.4 per game.
Considering that Indiana, as a team, only averaged 18.9 points per game from 3-point range in 2025? This additional firepower is a massive boost to the Hoosiers’ perimeter attack.
Indiana has also put itself in great shape to be able to shoot with the best in the Big Ten. Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois all averaged 9 3-point makes or more.
Wisconsin led the way with 9.9 3-point makes per game which equates to 29.7 points produced per game. If you take the individual per game totals among the Badgers players – not the same as the team average as obviously not all players can play at the same – it equals 32.1 points among all of the players who helped Wisconsin lead the Big Ten in 3-point scoring production.
That gives context to the 49.8 points or 56.4 points from 3-point range Indiana has added to its roster.
Here’s the breakdown of what the 2025-26 Hoosiers averaged from 3-point range at their 2025 schools:
• Lamar Wilkerson, 10.2 at Sam Houston.
• Tucker DeVries, 9.9 at West Virginia.
• Nick Dorn, 9.0 at Elon.
• Jasai Miles, 7.2 at North Florida.
• Jason Drake, 3.6 at Drexel.
• Tayton Conerway, 3.3 at Troy.
• Conor Enright 3.3, at DePaul.
• Reed Bailey 1.5, at Davidson.
• Josh Harris 1.2, at North Florida.
• Sam Alexis 0.6 at Florida.
Here's the breakdown of Hoosiers who might possibly return:
• Luke Goode, 5.7.
• Anthony Leal, 0.9.
Of course, not all of these players will produce at the same rate. Some will shoot less, some will shoot more depending on their role. However, their 2025 averages demonstrate the scoring prowess they will be capable of bringing.
Add in the fact that DeVries (47.3%), Wilkerson (44.5%), Bailey (41.5%), Drake (39.6%), Goode (39.2%), and Dorn (35.1%) all shot over 35% from 3-point range in 2025? Indiana is getting that production in an efficient manner.
Another way to determine a player’s 3-point efficiency and effectiveness is to look at their per-100 possession stats. The per-possession statistics smooths out many of the inconsistencies in game average that come from minutes played and better reflects what a player is capable of when they are on the floor.
Here’s the breakdown of Indiana’s per-100 possession scoring averages from 3-point range:
• Tucker DeVries, 17.4
• Nick Dorn, 17.4
• Lamar Wilkerson, 17.1
• Jasai Miles, 12.6
• Jason Drake, 8.7
• Conor Enright, 6.6
• Tayton Conerway, 6.3
• Reed Bailey, 2.7
• Josh Harris, 2.7
• Sam Alexis, 2.4
Here is the breakdown if Goode and Leal are added:
• Luke Goode, 12.6
• Anthony Leal, 2.1
What this measure shows is how a player like Jasai Miles might be valuable based on how much playing time he is able to get.
What these comparisons don’t show is what true freshman Trent Sisley will bring to the table. According to MaxPreps.com, Sisley was a 39% career 3-point shooter at Heritage Hills and Montverde Academy. Sisley converted 44% at Montverde in 2025.
Everyone knew the firepower was there for DeVries to take advantage of during the 2025-26 season, but these numbers put it in stark terms.
While there are concerns about Indiana’s size and its stopping power, few teams will be able to out-gun the Hoosiers from 3-point range during the 2026 season.
