Basketball Action Returns To Hoosier Hysteria
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana announced the schedule for its annual Hoosier Hysteria event for men’s and women’s basketball. Hoosier Hysteria presented by Smithville will take place at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Oct. 18 and will continue to be a part of Homecoming Weekend.
One element that will return to Hoosier Hysteria that was not included in recent iterations of the event – the return of basketball action via the inclusion of two-quarter scrimmages by both basketball programs. In the most recent Hoosier Hysteria events, there was no actual basketball action included, apart from long-range shooting contests and the like.
The women’s basketball program will go first. As it has been for the last few seasons, players will be introduced one-by-one, followed by Teri Moren, who will deliver a message to the crowd.
The women’s team will then play a two-quarter intrasquad scrimmage.
“Our program always looks forward to Hoosier Hysteria and are eager for our fans to get a sneak peek at the 2024-25 team,” said Moren in a university statement. “It will be a great opportunity for our student-athletes to scrimmage in front of Hoosier Nation. We can’t wait to be in the atmosphere of the best fan base in college athletics on Oct. 18.”
Immediately following the women’s scrimmage, the men’s portion of Hoosier Hysteria will begin. The format will be the same as the women’s scrimmage – one-by-one player introductions, a message from coach Mike Woodson and a two-quarter intrasquad scrimmage.
“Getting our team in front of Hoosier Nation has always been a priority for this ballclub. The scrimmage will be the first chance for our fans to get a look at our new players and most importantly will give our guys a taste of playing competitive basketball in front of the most passionate fans in the game,” Woodson said in a university statement.
The scrimmages will follow a meet-and-greet opportunity hosted by HoosierConnect at adjacent Cook Hall. Fans will be able to purchase special access into the event for an opportunity to meet the team, take photos, and get signatures from their favorite Hoosiers.
The start time for Hoosier Hysteria was not included in the Indiana announcement.
Also not included in the announcement was the inclusion of post-scrimmage entertainment. During the past two Hoosier Hysteria events, the evening culminated in a performance by hip-hop artists. G-Herbo appeared in 2022 and Gucci Mane in 2023.
Hoosier Hysteria will serve its annual purpose to get Indiana fans excited about their basketball programs. Offseason optimism has been the vibe for both programs as they head towards their 2024-25 seasons.
A re-tooled roster has raised expectations of improvement from the men’s team after an uneven 19-14 season in 2024.
The addition of Arizona transfer Oumar Ballo, Washington State transfer Myles Rice, Stanford transfer Kanaan Carlyle and true freshman Bryson Tucker to established Hoosiers like Malik Reneau, Trey Galloway, Mackenzie Mgbako and Gabe Cupps have helped put the Hoosiers in some early top 25 projections.
The women’s program lost All-American center Mackenzie Holmes and shooting specialist Sara Scalia, but returns 47.1 points in production.
Chloe Moore-McNeil, Sydney Parrish and Yarden Garzon are all returning starters from a 26-6 team that was a Sweet 16 participant. Transfers Shay Ciezki and Karoline Striplin – from Penn State and Tennessee, respectively – bolster the squad. More prominent roles are also likely in the cards for center Lilly Meister and guards Lexus Bargesser, Lenee Beaumont and Julianna LaMendola.
The women have won 31 straight games at Assembly Hall.