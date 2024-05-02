Bellarmine Transfer Langdon Hatton Visiting Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – With two open scholarships and a need for front court depth heading into the 2024-25 season, Indiana is hosting a visit for Bellarmine transfer Langdon Hatton.
Hatton is a 6-foot-10, 240-pound forward with one year of eligibility left. He's heard from Indiana, Clemson, Minnesota, Louisville, Ohio State, Cincinnati, Xavier, Saint Louis, Notre Dame, Western Kentucky, Northern Illinois, FGCU, Chattanooga, Illinois State and Drake, according to Travis Branham of 247 Sports.
As a junior in 2023-24, Hatton averaged 10.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.8 blocks per game. He shot 48% from the field, 33.3% from 3-point range (15 for 45) and 67.5% from the free throw line. He started 31 games and played 27.8 minutes per game for a Bellarmine team that went 8-23 and finished last in the Atlantic Sun Conference.
Most of Hatton's scoring came around the rim, with 7.2 2-point attempts per game. But he also proved to be a capable 3-point shooter, attempting 1.5 per game. He ranked 10th in the Atlantic Sun in defensive rebounding percentage, 12th in block percentage and 15th in offensive rebounding percentage.
Hatton had five double-doubles in 2023-24. He scored a career-high 27 points at Kennesaw State, making 11-of-17 shots from the field and a perfect 3-for-3 from 3-point range. His career-high 17 rebounds came in a win over Boyce College.
As a sophomore in 2022-23, Hatton started six games and came off the bench in 27. Across 12.8 minutes per game, he averaged 3.5 points and 2.3 rebouds per game while shooting 58% from the field.
Hatton began his career at William and Mary, where he averaged 4.4 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in 14.8 minutes per game. He started six games and came off the bench in 24.
Hatton originally committed to Williams and Mary following his high school career at North Harrison High School in Ramsey, Ind., near Louisville, Ky. He was named to the IBCA/Franciscan Health Senior All-State team. He also had offers from Ball State, Evansville, Furman, Ohio and Wofford.
Indiana lost three front court players from last year's roster, including leading scorer and rebounder Kel'el Ware, plus backup bigs Anthony Walker and Payton Sparks. Indiana returns starting power forward Malik Reneau and added Arizona transfer center Oumar Ballo, but it still has a need for a 6-foot-10 forward like Hatton.