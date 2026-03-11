Indiana vs Northwestern Basketball Preview: How To Watch, Point Spread, Stats

It's now or never for Indiana in its first season under coach Darian DeVries.

Heading into Wednesday's second-round Big Ten Tournament game against No. 15 seed Northwestern, the Hoosiers are considered the last team in the NCAA Tournament, according Joe Lunardi's updated Bracketology from late Tuesday night.

A loss would almost certainly knock Indiana out of contention for an at-large bid, and a Quad 2 win over Northwestern would only help the Hoosiers' resume a bit. Thursday's game against No. 7 Purdue could ultimately determine the Indiana's fate, though it's no guarantee with other bubble results and bid stealers looming large.

First, Indiana will have to take care of business against Northwestern, which defeated Penn State 77-66 on Tuesday. Nick Martinelli led the way with 24 points, and the Wildcats scored 24 points off Penn State's 16 turnovers. In their only matchup this season, Indiana lost 72-68 to Northwestern at Assembly Hall, where Martinelli led all scorers with 28 points.

Here's more information on Wednesday's game.

Indiana's Nick Dorn (7) celebrates against Oregon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How to watch Indiana vs. Northwestern

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (18-13, 10-10, 10th in Big Ten) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (14-18, 5-15, 15th in Big Ten)

Big Ten Tournament second round When: Wednesday, March 11 at 5:30 p.m. CT

Wednesday, March 11 at 5:30 p.m. CT Where: United Center (20,917) in Chicago, Ill.

United Center (20,917) in Chicago, Ill. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network TV announcers: Guy Haberman (play-by-play), Jordan Taylor (analyst), Andy Katz (sideline)

Guy Haberman (play-by-play), Jordan Taylor (analyst), Andy Katz (sideline) Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 93.1 WIBC-FM. Radio broadcast also available through Varsity Network app.)

IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 93.1 WIBC-FM. Radio broadcast also available through Varsity Network app.) Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)

Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame) Point spread: Indiana is a 4.5-point favorite over Northwestern, and the over/under is 142.5 points, according to the DraftKings Sportsbook on Wednesday morning.

Indiana is a 4.5-point favorite over Northwestern, and the over/under is 142.5 points, according to the DraftKings Sportsbook on Wednesday morning. Recent results: Indiana defeated Minnesota 77-47 at home on March 4, and then lost 91-78 at Ohio State on Saturday. Northwestern lost 67-66 at Minnesota on Saturday, and then defeated Penn State 77-66 on Tuesday in the Big Ten Tournament.

Indiana defeated Minnesota 77-47 at home on March 4, and then lost 91-78 at Ohio State on Saturday. Northwestern lost 67-66 at Minnesota on Saturday, and then defeated Penn State 77-66 on Tuesday in the Big Ten Tournament. Home, road, neutral records: Indiana is 14-4 at home, 3-8 on the road and 1-1 at neutral sites. Northwestern is 9-7 at home, 3-8 on the road and 2-3 at neutral sites.

Indiana is 14-4 at home, 3-8 on the road and 1-1 at neutral sites. Northwestern is 9-7 at home, 3-8 on the road and 2-3 at neutral sites. Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series 120-58, but Northwestern has won the last six matchups dating back to former head coach Mike Woodson's first season in 2021-22. Three of those games took place in Evanston and three were played in Bloomington, with an average margin of victory of 4.6 points. Indiana went 7-3 against Northwestern in 10 matchups before the ongoing six-game losing streak.

Meet the coaches

Indiana coach Darian DeVries argues with an official against Wisconsin at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chris Collins, Northwestern: Collins, 51, is 208-208 overall and 92-157 in Big Ten play in his 13th season at Northwestern. He has led Northwestern to three NCAA Tournament appearances, ending with Round of 32 losses in 2017, 2023 and 2024.

Collins was named Big Ten coach of the year in 2023. But aside from those seasons, Northwestern has finished ninth or worse in the Big Ten standings nine times and finished below .500 eight times. Collins was Illinois Mr. Basketball in 1992 and a second-team All-ACC player at Duke. He was an assistant coach for Duke, Seton Hall and the Detroit Shock before earning his first head coaching job at Northwestern in 2013.

Darian DeVries, Indiana: DeVries, 50, is 18-13 overall and 10-10 in Big Ten play in his first season with the Hoosiers after one season at West Virginia, where he went 19-13 overall, finished seventh in the Big 12 with a 10-10 record and missed the NCAA Tournament. He previously coached Drake from 2018-24, going 150-55 overall with three NCAA Tournament appearances, two conference tournament championships, one conference regular season title and two Missouri Valley Conference coach of the year awards. Prior to becoming a head coach, DeVries was an assistant at Creighton from 2001-18, working under current Oregon coach Dana Altman and current Creighton coach Greg McDermott.

Leading scorers

Indiana

G Lamar Wilkerson: 21 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 38.3 3pt FG%

F Tucker DeVries: 13.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 33.6 3pt FG%

G Tayton Conerway: 9.4 ppg, 3.4 apg, 27.9 3pt FG%

Indiana Hoosiers guard Lamar Wilkerson (3) celebrates against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Northwestern

F Nick Martinelli: 22.8 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 41.3 3pt FG%

G Jayden Reid: 9.9 ppg, 4.9 apg, 30.1 3pt FG%

F Tre Singleton: 7.7 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 16.7 3pt FG%

KenPom rankings

Indiana: 41st overall, 39th offensive efficiency, 59th defensive efficiency, 246th adjusted tempo, 34th strength of schedule.

Northwestern: 64th overall, 65th offensive efficiency, 83rd defensive efficiency, 293rd adjusted tempo, 26th strength of schedule.

