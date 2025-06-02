Indiana Men’s Basketball Announces Its In-Progress Roster
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana men’s basketball began summer workouts on Monday as Indiana coach Darian DeVries announced the Hoosiers’ initial roster for the 2025-26 season.
“We like the way the roster came together,” DeVries said in a press release. “We added a lot of quality shooters, which is a priority for us. We were also able to bring in good positional size and great depth. We like the way the pieces will all connect and the versatility we will be able to play with. They can complement each other on the floor.”
There were no surprises on the roster list. All mentioned were recruited by DeVries and his staff out of the transfer portal, or in the case of Trent Sisley, kept from the incoming freshman class after Sisley committed to previous coach Mike Woodson.
Roster numbers were unveiled along with the roster. Here’s the list:
0 Jasai Miles
1 Reed Bailey
2 Jason Drake
3 Lamar Wilkerson
4 Sam Alexis
5 Conor Enright
6 Tayton Conerway
7 Nick Dorn
10 Josh Harris
11 Trent Sisley
12 Tucker DeVries
14 Jordan Rayford
30 Ian Stephens
The numbers won by Anthony Leal (No. 3) and Luke Goode (No. 10) during the 2024-25 season. DeVries indicated last Wednesday that the NCAA waiver process continues for both players. That their numbers have been assigned shouldn’t be taken as a sign that they’re out of the picture. Uniform numbers can change at any time.
DeVries noted last Wednesday that recruiting continues to bolster the roster whether Goode and Leal have their waivers approved or not.
“We still have a couple open spots, so we're still actively recruiting to see if there's something that fits and makes sense, and we can kind of go a lot of different directions with that as the roster stands today. We still have those two extra spots. So we'll see what that plays out like. But we are still actively recruiting,” DeVries said last Wednesday at the Hoosiers Connect fundraiser at Huber’s Winery in Starlight.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- DEVRIES WAITS ON WAIVER DECISIONS: Like everyone else, Indiana men's basketball coach Darian DeVries is waiting on the NCAA to make decisions on waivers for Luke Goode and Anthony Leal. CLICK HERE.
- WHAT DEVRIES SAID: What Indiana men's basketball coach Darian DeVries had to say to the media on Wednesday at Huber's. CLICK HERE.