Big Ten Daily: Illinois' Kofi Cockburn, Michigan State's Max Christie Earn League Honors
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn had a huge game in the Illini's rout of Missouri last week, and the performance helped him earn the Big Ten's Player of the Week award. It's the second time in his career that he's been honored.
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn was named the Big Ten's Player of the Week on Monday after scoring 25 points and grabbing 14 rebounds in the Illini's huge 88-63 victory over rival Missouri last week.
It was his fourth 20-10 game of the season, and it is the second time that he's won the Big Ten's weekly honor during his career.
Michigan State freshman Max Christie was named the Big Ten's Freshman of the Week. He had 17 points and four rebounds in the Spartans's win over Oakland. It's the third time that Christie has been honored this season.
Here is the list of weekly winners so far this season through the first seven weeks:
Nov. 15
- Player of the Week: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana junior
- Freshman of the Week: Bryce McGowens, Nebraska
Nov. 22
- Players of the Week: Keegan Murray, Iowa sophomore and Trevion Williams, Purdue senior
- Freshman of the Week: Caleb Furst, Purdue
Nov. 29
- Players of the Week: Johnny Davis, Wisconsin sophomore
- Freshman of the Week: Bryce McGowens, Nebraska
Dec. 6
- Players of the Week: Payton Willis, Minnesota senior and Brad Davison, Wisconsin senior
- Freshman of the Week: Max Christie, Michigan State and Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin
Dec. 13
- Players of the Week: E.J. Liddell, Ohio State junior and Trevion Williams, Purdue senior
- Freshman of the Week: Max Christie, Michigan State
Dec. 20
- Players of the Week: Keegan Murray, Iowa sophomore
- Freshman of the Week: Bryce McGowens, Nebraska and Kobe Bufkin, Michigan
Dec. 27
- Players of the Week: Kofi Cockburn, Illinois junior
- Freshman of the Week: Max Christie, Michigan State