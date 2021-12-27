Skip to main content
    •
    December 27, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Big Ten Daily: Illinois' Kofi Cockburn, Michigan State's Max Christie Earn League Honors
    Publish date:

    Big Ten Daily: Illinois' Kofi Cockburn, Michigan State's Max Christie Earn League Honors

    Illinois center Kofi Cockburn had a huge game in the Illini's rout of Missouri last week, and the performance helped him earn the Big Ten's Player of the Week award. It's the second time in his career that he's been honored.
    Author:

    Illinois center Kofi Cockburn had a huge game in the Illini's rout of Missouri last week, and the performance helped him earn the Big Ten's Player of the Week award. It's the second time in his career that he's been honored.

    Illinois center Kofi Cockburn was named the Big Ten's Player of the Week on Monday after scoring 25 points and grabbing 14 rebounds in the Illini's huge 88-63 victory over rival Missouri last week.

    It was his fourth 20-10 game of the season, and it is the second time that he's won the Big Ten's weekly honor during his career.

    Michigan State freshman Max Christie was named the Big Ten's Freshman of the Week. He had 17 points and four rebounds in the Spartans's win over Oakland. It's the third time that Christie has been honored this season.

    Here is the list of weekly winners so far this season through the first seven weeks:

    Nov. 15

    • Player of the Week: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana junior
    • Freshman of the Week: Bryce McGowens, Nebraska

    Nov. 22

    • Players of the Week: Keegan Murray, Iowa sophomore and Trevion Williams, Purdue senior
    • Freshman of the Week: Caleb Furst, Purdue

    Read More

    Nov. 29

    • Players of the Week: Johnny Davis, Wisconsin sophomore 
    • Freshman of the Week: Bryce McGowens, Nebraska

    Dec. 6

    • Players of the Week: Payton Willis, Minnesota senior and Brad Davison,  Wisconsin senior 
    • Freshman of the Week: Max Christie, Michigan State and Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin

    Dec. 13

    • Players of the Week: E.J. Liddell, Ohio State junior and Trevion Williams, Purdue senior
    • Freshman of the Week: Max Christie, Michigan State

    Dec. 20

    • Players of the Week: Keegan Murray, Iowa sophomore 
    • Freshman of the Week: Bryce McGowens, Nebraska and Kobe Bufkin, Michigan

    Dec. 27

    • Players of the Week: Kofi Cockburn, Illinois junior  
    • Freshman of the Week: Max Christie, Michigan State

    IllinoisKofiCockburnPlayerWeek
    Basketball

    Big Ten Daily: Illinois' Kofi Cockburn, Michigan State's Max Christie Earn League Honors

    39 seconds ago
    Aleksa Gulbe guards a Southern Illinois player.
    Basketball

    Indiana Women's Basketball Holds Onto No. 8 Rank in Associated Press Poll

    4 minutes ago
    IndianaReeseTaylorRutgers
    Football

    Former Indiana Cornerback Reese Taylor Transferring to Purdue

    6 hours ago
    UCFIsaiahBowserFlorida
    Football

    Complete 2021-22 College Football Bowl Game Schedule

    7 hours ago
    PurdueTrophyTipoffTournament
    Basketball

    Big Ten Power Rankings (Vol. 1): Purdue Clear No. 1 So Far, Despite Occasional Brief Struggles

    Dec 25, 2021
    IndianaTrayceJacksonDavisAnimated
    Basketball

    Indiana Basketball: List of 1,000-Point Scorers in School History

    Dec 24, 2021
    USATSI_15708691
    Basketball

    Indiana Hoosiers 2021-22 Men's Basketball Schedule

    Dec 24, 2021
    Grace Berger goes up for the shot at home versus the Southern Illinois Salukis.
    Basketball

    Indiana Women's Basketball Finishes Nonconference Play With Win Over Southern Illinois

    Dec 23, 2021