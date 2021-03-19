Big Ten Daily (March 19): Minnesota Guard Marcus Carr Enters Transfer Portal

Marcus Carr enters the transfer portal, and numerous Big Ten teams get set for the Round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Big news within the Big Ten came out Friday morning as Minnesota star guard Marcus Carr has entered the transfer portal.

Carr joins teammate Jamal Mashburn Jr., who entered the transfer portal earlier this week. This comes after Richard Pitino was fired on Monday after the Gophers missed the NCAA Tournament this year. Pitino was hired the next day to be the head coach at New Mexico.

The biggest reason why Minnesota was in contention for the Big Dance was because of the play of Carr. He led the Gophers this season by averaging 19.4 points and 4.9 assists per game.

Carr was also named to the Associated Press All-Big Ten first team.

Whoever can land Carr will be getting a highly-skilled scoring guard that could instantly provide offense on any team in the country.

Miami Assistant Heading to Penn State

Micah Shrewsberry, the former Purdue assistant who was named the new head coach of Penn State on Monday, is already starting to fill his staff.

Miami assistant coach Adam Fisher will be Shrewsberry’s first hire, according to a report from Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

Fisher had previously worked under former Penn State coach Pat Chambers at Boston University, where he was the director of basketball operations from 2009-11.

Fisher has been an assistant at Miami under Jim Larranaga since 2015.

Big Ten Set for Big Dance

Five Big Ten teams are set to compete in the Round of 64 for the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

Illinois kicks things off as a No. 1 seed, taking on Drexel at 1:15 p.m. ET on TBS.

Then, it will be Ohio State, who is a No. 2 seed, and the Buckeyes will face Oral Roberts at 3 p.m. ET on CBS.

The night slate includes a trio of Big Ten teams, starting out with No. 9-seeded Wisconsin taking on North Carolina at 7:10 p.m. ET on CBS.

No. 4 Purdue will be playing North Texas at 7:25 p.m. ET on TNT, and the final game will be No. 10-seeded Rutgers versus Clemson at 9:20 p.m. ET at TBS.

Michigan State suffered a loss in overtime to UCLA on Thursday night in the First Four game, so Big Ten teams are currently 0-1 in the NCAA Tournament.

