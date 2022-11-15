Big Ten Daily (Nov. 15): Several Exciting Matchups in Final Gavitt Games

This is the eighth and final year of the Gavitt Tipoff Games, which pits teams from the Big East and Big Ten. There are eight games this week as the Big Ten tries to salvage a bit of pride in the event. They've won it twice in six tries, the Big East has won once and there have been three 4-4 ties.

The series started on Monday night, with DePaul taking down Minnesota and Penn State grabbing the first Big Ten win with a victory over Butler.

There are two more games on Tuesday, one each on Wednesday and Thursday, and a showcase doubleheader on Friday night, with No. 12 Indiana taking on Xavier in Cincinnati and Villanova traveling to Michigan State.

The series, named in honor of former Big East commissioner Dave Gavitt, has been played since the 2015 season. It doesn't get the publicity of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, but it's been a lot of fun nonetheless.

Indiana has played in the event four times, and has a 3-1 record. Maryland (3-0) and Ohio State (3-1) also have three wins. Xavier is also 3-1.

Indiana beat Creighton in November of 2015, and lost at Seton Hall in 2017. They beat Marquette in 2019 and St. John's last year in Bloomington.

Here is the schedule for this year's event, with gametime and TV information and the latest on the point spreads:

Tuesday's schedule

Northwestern (2-0) at Georgetown (2-0), 6:30 p.m. ET. (TV: FOX Sports 1) Point spread: Northwestern is a 1.5-point favorite, according to the FanDuel website.

Marquette (2-0) at Purdue (2-0), 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1) Point spread: Purdue is an 8.5-point favorite according to the FanDuel website. How to watch: For complete details on how to watch this game, CLICK HERE

Wednesday's schedule

Iowa (2-0) at Seton Hall (2-0), 7:30 p.m. ET. (TV: FOX Sports 1)

Thursday's schedule

Nebraska (2-0) at St. John's (2-0), 6:30 p.m. ET. (TV: FOX Sports 1)

Friday's schedule

Indiana (2-0) at Xavier (2-0), 6 p.m. ET. (TV: FOX Sports 1)

Villanova (2-1) at Michigan State (1-1), 8 p.m. ET. (TV: FOX Sports 1)

Monday's results

DePaul 69, Minnesota 53: Minnesota (2-1) shot just 33 percent from the field in a 69-53 loss to DePaul (3-0) in Minneapolis. Dawson Garcia led the Golden Gophers with 19 points and six rebounds.

69, 53: Minnesota (2-1) shot just 33 percent from the field in a 69-53 loss to DePaul (3-0) in Minneapolis. Dawson Garcia led the Golden Gophers with 19 points and six rebounds. Penn State 68, Butler 62: Jaden Pickett scored 15 points and was one of four Penn State (3-0) players in double figures in a 68-62 win over Butler (1-1) in State College, Pa. Former Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr. had a rough night for Butler. The grad transfer was just 1-for-10 shooting and had three points.

