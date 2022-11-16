Big Ten Daily (Nov. 16): Michigan State Stuns No. 4 Kentucky in 2-OT

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Michigan State was in prime position to knock off another top-five team on Tuesday night, and this time the Spartans didn't let the opportunity slip away.

Tyson Walker and Mady Sissokoconnected on a pair of alley-oop dunks in the second overtime as the Spartans used an 11-0 run to knock off No. 4 Kentucky 86-77 in the Champions Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

"It was a big program win, not an individual win," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. It was a better outcome this time after the Spartans lost a late lead to No. 2 Gonzaga last Friday and lost 64-63 in San Diego.

Joey Hauser had a lot to do with this victory for Michigan State, scoring 23 points and grabbing eight rebounds after scoring just two points in the loss to Gonzaga. Forward Malik Hall had 20 points for the Spartans.

Indiana plays Michigan State twice this year, on Jan. 22 in Bloomington and on Feb. 21 in East Lansing.

Oscar Tshiebwe, the reigning national player of the year, made his season debut for Kentucky. He came off the bench and finished with 22 points and 18 rebounds before fouling out in the first overtime. Michigan State went on its run after he fouled out.

In the second game of the Champions Classic, No. 6 Kansas beat No. 7 Duke 69-64 behind 25 points from Jalen Wilson. Indiana plays at Kansas on Dec. 17.

Gavitt Tipoff Games

The Big Ten won both games in the Gavitt Tipoff Games series with the Big East on Tuesday night, and now lead the series 3-1 with four games to go. Here's are the summaries from Tuesday's. games, plus the schedule for the rest of the week.

PURDUE 75, Marquette 70: Purdue freshman point guard Braden Smith scored 15 of his team-high 20 points after halftime in the Boilermakers' 75-70 win over Marquette (2-1) in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue (3-0) trailed by as many as nine on its home court, but Smith sparked a 17-2 run to put the game out of reach. He was 6-of-8 from the floor, including 3-for-4 from the 3-point line. For the full game story from our Purdue site, CLICK HERE

Chase Audige and Boo Buie got hot in the second half, leading a rally that led to a 75-63 victory over Northwestern (3-0) over Georgetown (2-1). Audige finished with 17 points — 13 in the second half — with four three-pointers, and Buie added 12 points, all in the second half. Northwestern made 14 threes on the night.

Wednesday's schedule

Iowa (2-0) at Seton Hall (2-0), 7:30 p.m. ET. (TV: FOX Sports 1)

Thursday's schedule

Nebraska (2-0) at St. John's (2-0), 6:30 p.m. ET. (TV: FOX Sports 1)

Friday's schedule

Indiana (2-0) at Xavier (2-0), 6 p.m. ET. (TV: FOX Sports 1)

(2-0) at (2-0), 6 p.m. ET. (TV: FOX Sports 1) Villanova (2-1) at Michigan State (1-1), 8 p.m. ET. (TV: FOX Sports 1)

Monday's results

DePaul 69, Minnesota 53: Minnesota (2-1) shot just 33 percent from the field in a 69-53 loss to DePaul (3-0) in Minneapolis. Dawson Garcia led the Golden Gophers with 19 points and six rebounds.

69, 53: Minnesota (2-1) shot just 33 percent from the field in a 69-53 loss to DePaul (3-0) in Minneapolis. Dawson Garcia led the Golden Gophers with 19 points and six rebounds. Penn State 68, Butler 62: Jaden Pickett scored 15 points and was one of four Penn State (3-0) players in double figures in a 68-62 win over Butler (1-1) in State College, Pa. Former Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr. had a rough night for Butler. The grad transfer was just 1-for-10 shooting and had three points.

Tuesday's other Big Ten games

MARYLAND 76, Binghamton 52: Maryland (3-0) got 19 points from sophomnore forward Julian Reese on 8-for-9 shooting in an easy 76-52 win over Binghamton in College Park, Md. Hakim Hart added 13 points and Donte Scott had 10 as the Terrapins remained unbeaten.

Maryland (3-0) got 19 points from sophomnore forward Julian Reese on 8-for-9 shooting in an easy 76-52 win over Binghamton in College Park, Md. Hakim Hart added 13 points and Donte Scott had 10 as the Terrapins remained unbeaten. WISCONSIN 56, Green Bay 45: Wisconsin (3-0) shot only 30.2 percent from the field, but a fine defensive effort was enough to grab a 56-45 victory in Madison, Wis. Jordan Davis scored 11 points for the Badgers, and he was the only player in double figures.

Wednesday's other Big Ten games

Michigan (2-0) vs. Pittsburgh (1-1), 6 p.m. ET in Brooklyn, N.Y. in the Legends Classic. (TV: ESPNU): Point spread: Michigan is favored by 9.5 points according to the Fanduel.com website.

(2-0) vs. (1-1), 6 p.m. ET in Brooklyn, N.Y. in the Legends Classic. (TV: ESPNU): Michigan is favored by 9.5 points according to the Fanduel.com website. Eastern Illinois (0-3) at Ohio State (2-0), 7 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network) Point spread: Ohio State is favored by 29.5 points according to the Fanduel.com website.

Ohio State, Michigan in CFP top 4

There was no new drama in this week's release of the College Football Playoff rankings. The top five teams all stayed the same.

The four potential playoff teams held the same spots, with Georgia at No. 1, Ohio State and No. 2, Michigan at No. 3, TCU at No. 4. All four teams are still undefeated. Ohio State and Michigan play each other on Nov. 26 in Columbus.

Tennessee remains at No. 5. Sixth-ranked LSU, No. 7 USC, No. 8 Alabama and No. 9 Clemson all moved up one spot following Oregon's loss to Washington and former Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr., while Utah rounds out the top 10.