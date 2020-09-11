SI.com
The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison: Big Ten Football and Trey Kaufman Decision

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sports Illustrated's Dylan Wallace joined The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison on Friday morning to talk all things Indiana basketball and football.

Denison was out for the week, so Joe Glover took the hosting duties over. The show also features Indianapolis Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep to talk about Indiana high school sports. Wallace joins the show at the 15:30 mark and goes until the 33-minute mark.

Here are the topics discussed:

  • When can Big Ten football begin?
  • Tom Allen's mindset during the pandemic
  • Trey Kaufman's top five
  • Indiana basketball COVID-19 update
  • NCAA doesn't plan to expand March Madness
  • Financial update on Indiana's athletic department

You can listen in below:

Indiana Football Recruiting Roundup: Hoosiers Offer Slew of 2022 Talent

Indiana football has hit the recruiting hard over the last week, offering a number of talented players for the class of 2022, and one player from the class of 2023.

Dylan Wallace

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 10): Dickerson Goes Hitless as Giants' Winning Streak Ends

The bats finally cooled off for Alex Dickerson and the San Francisco Giants on Thursday, as they fell to the San Diego Padres 6-1, ending their five-game winning streak.

Tom Brew

NBA Hoosiers (Sept. 10): Season on Brink Now for Eric Gordon, Rockets after Game 4 Loss

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers dashed out to a big early lead and never looked back in comfortably winning Game 4 of their second-round NBA playoffs series with the Houston Rockets

Tom Brew

NBA Hoosiers (Sept. 9): OG Anunoby Doesn't Mind Working Overtime for Wins

Former Indiana star OG Anunoby played 50 minutes in the Toronto Raptors' double-overtime win over the Boston Celtics in Game 6, and he didn't mind one bit.

Tom Brew

Indianapolis Emerging as Potential Location for Maui Invitational

Indianapolis is already hosting the 2021 Final Four and National Championship. Now, it could potentially host the Maui Invitational.

Dylan Wallace

Where Hoosiers in the NFL Stand on Depth Charts Heading into Week 1

There are nine former Indiana football players on active NFL rosters, and here's where they stand after all their teams released depth charts this week.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 9): Dickerson Gets Another Hit in Giants' Win, Average Up 78 Points

No one has been hotter in baseball than San Francisco Giants outfielder Alex Dickerson, who had another hit Wednesday in the Giants' win.

Tom Brew

NCAA Not Working on Contingency Plans to Expand Tournament

NCAA Senior Vice President Dan Gavitt said the NCAA is currently not considering expanding the field.

Dylan Wallace

Bob Knight Fired 20 Years Ago Today, and Indiana Basketball Has Never Been the Same

Legendary basketball coach Bob Knight ruled Indiana with an iron fist, but that still wasn't enough to avoid getting fired 20 years ago today, on Sept. 10, 2000.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Vote on Football Plans Could Come This Weekend 'At The Earliest'

The Big Ten Return to Competition Task Force is "putting together some plans that the presidents and chancellors will vote on very soon."

Dylan Wallace