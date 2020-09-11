The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison: Big Ten Football and Trey Kaufman Decision

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sports Illustrated's Dylan Wallace joined The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison on Friday morning to talk all things Indiana basketball and football.

Denison was out for the week, so Joe Glover took the hosting duties over. The show also features Indianapolis Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep to talk about Indiana high school sports. Wallace joins the show at the 15:30 mark and goes until the 33-minute mark.

Here are the topics discussed:

When can Big Ten football begin?

Tom Allen's mindset during the pandemic

Trey Kaufman's top five

Indiana basketball COVID-19 update

NCAA doesn't plan to expand March Madness

Financial update on Indiana's athletic department

You can listen in below:

