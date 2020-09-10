SI.com
Indianapolis Emerging as Potential Location for Maui Invitational

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The college basketball season is hoping to start on Nov. 25. That's supposed to be the final day of the Maui Invitational.

The invitational, which was originally scheduled for Nov. 23-25 in Hawaii, is still looking for different locations and times to have the event.

“We’re certainly not sitting on our hands," Maui Invitational chairman Dave Odom said. "We want to make sure we have a tournament. That’s the only goal.’’

Last week, Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina was a potential location for the event.

Now, Jon Rothstein reported Thursday that Indianapolis is another potential spot for the Maui Invitational. 

There's no specifics on whether it would be in Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Lucas Oil Stadium or any other venue. The 2021 Final Four and National Championship games are scheduled to be played in Lucas Oil Stadium this season.

When talk originated about playing conference-only in a bubble, Indianapolis was a popular option for a Big Ten bubble as most conference tournaments are played in the city.

It would be different to see the Maui Invitational in Indiana during the month of November or December. The weather would be much different, but at least the teams competing would be in a state that appreciates basketball.

The eight-team field for the Maui Invitational are UNC, Indiana, Alabama, Texas, Stanford, Providence, UNLV, and Davidson.

