Indiana Takeover on BTN Network Tuesday, Including Debut of 'Worth The Wait'

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Big Ten Network is going to be all Indiana all the time starting at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, and running for 24 consecutive hours.

The Big Ten Network will highlight some of the great victories, moments and teams in the recent and distant past of Indiana sports as part of its Big Ten Network Takeover. Fans will be able to relive some of the great victories and teams from IU men’s and women’s basketball, football, men’s soccer, baseball and men’s and women’s swimming and diving.

Highlighting the lineup is the debut of the highly-anticipated Blueline Pictures documentary “Worth the Wait,” which chronicles IU Men’s Soccer’s eight-overtime win over Duke in 1982 to earn the program’s first-ever NCAA Championship.

While the film is centered on that seminal event, it also details Coach Jerry Yeagley’s journey in building the program from an intramural sport to varsity status. It offers perspectives from Yeagley and many of the other influential individuals who helped build the program from the ground floor, and those who have subsequently maintained that level of excellence since Yeagley’s retirement. 

The film will air Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET.

Other highlights include men’s basketball’s overtime win over No. 3 Kansas in the 2016 Armed Forces Classic; football’s double-overtime win over Purdue in 2019; and Big Ten Championship winning efforts by men’s and women’s swimming and diving and baseball. The lineup also includes in-depth looks at IU’s 1981, 1987 and 2002 men’s basketball teams.

Here is a complete list of what's on: 

Tuesday, May 5

  • 6 a.m. – Men’s Swimming and Diving, 2019 Big Ten Championships
  • 7:30 a.m. – Women’s Swimming and Diving, 2019 Big Ten Championships
  • 9 a.m. – Men’s Basketball vs. Ohio State, 2011
  • 10 a.m. – Men’s Basketball vs. Kansas, 2016 Armed Forces Classic
  • 11 a.m. – Baseball vs. Nebraska, 2014 Big Ten Championship Game
  • 2 p.m. – Big Ten Elite – 1987 Men’s Basketball
  • 3 p.m. – Men’s Soccer vs. Michigan, 2018
  • 5 p.m. – Worth the Wait documentary
  • 6:30 p.m. – Men’s Basketball vs. Kentucky, 2011
  • 7:30 p.m. – Men’s Basketball vs. Michigan, 2013
  • 8:30 p.m. – Big Ten Elite – 1981 Men’s Basketball
  • 9:30 p.m. – Football vs. Penn State, 2013
  • 10:30 p.m. – Football vs. Purdue, 2019
  • 11:30 p.m. – Men’s Basketball vs. Ohio State, 2020

Wednesday, May 6

  • 1 a.m. – Big Ten Elite – 2002 Men’s Basketball
  • 2 a.m. – Men’ Soccer vs. Maryland, 2014
  • 4 a.m. – Women’s Basketball vs. Iowa, 2019

RELATED:  The best Indiana stories this week

  • FAREWELL TO DON SHULA: IU's Doug Crusan, who played in the 1967 Rose Bowl for the Hoosiers, remembers Don Shula, his coach for seven years with the Dolphins, including the perfect 1972 team. CLICK HERE
  • TOM BREW COLUMN: We're starting to see some optimistic signs that college football will happen in September, and that's a good thing. CLICK HERE
  • JACKSON-DAVIS NO. 2: Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis checked in at No. 2 on a top of top returning college basketball players. CLICK HERE
